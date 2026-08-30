Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash film crosses ₹200 cr mark, beats Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Suriya's Karuppu

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 25.7% on Sunday and was screened across 15,436 shows. Although the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India net collections, its daily collections have continued to decline since its record opening.

According to Sacnilk, Toxic had collected a net ₹19.93 crore in India by 9 pm on Sunday. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹211.03 Cr so far, while its India gross collection stands at ₹251.77 Cr .

Toxic box office collection Day 5: Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released in theatres on Wednesday amid high expectations. On its opening day, the film minted over ₹101 crore at the box office in India, surpassing the opening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Given its massive start, there were expectations that the film would go on to break several box-office records. However, Toxic witnessed a major drop in collections on its second day and has continued to see a decline in its daily earnings since then.

How did Toxic perform compared to earlier Yash films like KGF Chapter 2?

How did Toxic perform compared to earlier Yash films like KGF Chapter 2?

Why did Toxic's box office collections decline after the opening day?

Why did Toxic's box office collections decline after the opening day?

What was the box office collection of Toxic on Day 5?

What was the box office collection of Toxic on Day 5?

Looking at the language-wise breakdown, Toxic had the maximum number of shows in Hindi, with 11,210 screenings. The Hindi version earned ₹12.37 crore and recorded 24% occupancy. The Kannada version, meanwhile, had 1,294 shows. It earned ₹6.12 crore on Sunday, making it the second-highest contributor to the film's Day 5 India net collection.

In Tamil, Toxic was screened across 1,404 shows and earned ₹49 lakh. The Telugu version had 1,528 shows and minted ₹95 lakh.

Toxic performance so far Toxic opened its theatrical run with a massive ₹101.10 crore net collection in India on Day 1. However, the film's collections dropped sharply on Thursday, when it earned ₹37.65 crore, registering a 62.8% fall from its opening-day figure.

The downward trend continued on Friday, with the film collecting ₹27.20 crore. On Saturday, Toxic fell further and earned ₹25.15 crore net in India. With ₹18.37 crore already collected by 8:30 pm on Sunday, the film's daily earnings have continued to decline despite the weekend.

Toxic surpasses lifetime India net collection of Jana Nayagan and Karuppu Toxic has earned less than half of what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned within five days of its release in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted ₹430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release.

Meanwhile, Toxic has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Suriya's Karuppu, which earned ₹198.18 crore, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which collected ₹198.22 crore, according to Sacnilk.