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Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash film crosses ₹200 cr mark, beats Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Suriya's Karuppu

Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash-starrer opened strongly, collecting over 101 crore on Day 1, but has seen a consistent decline in box office earnings.

Updated on: Aug 30, 2026, 21:36:30 IST
By Vibha Maru
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Toxic box office collection Day 5: Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released in theatres on Wednesday amid high expectations. On its opening day, the film minted over 101 crore at the box office in India, surpassing the opening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Given its massive start, there were expectations that the film would go on to break several box-office records. However, Toxic witnessed a major drop in collections on its second day and has continued to see a decline in its daily earnings since then.

Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash plays lead role in Geetu Mohandas' directorial.
Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash plays lead role in Geetu Mohandas' directorial.

Toxic box office collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Toxic had collected a net 19.93 crore in India by 9 pm on Sunday. This takes the film's total India net collection to 211.03 Cr so far, while its India gross collection stands at 251.77 Cr.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 25.7% on Sunday and was screened across 15,436 shows. Although the film has crossed the 200 crore mark in India net collections, its daily collections have continued to decline since its record opening.

Toxic language-wise collection on Day 5

Deep Dive

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Looking at the language-wise breakdown, Toxic had the maximum number of shows in Hindi, with 11,210 screenings. The Hindi version earned 12.37 crore and recorded 24% occupancy. The Kannada version, meanwhile, had 1,294 shows. It earned 6.12 crore on Sunday, making it the second-highest contributor to the film's Day 5 India net collection.

In Tamil, Toxic was screened across 1,404 shows and earned 49 lakh. The Telugu version had 1,528 shows and minted 95 lakh.

Toxic performance so far

Toxic opened its theatrical run with a massive 101.10 crore net collection in India on Day 1. However, the film's collections dropped sharply on Thursday, when it earned 37.65 crore, registering a 62.8% fall from its opening-day figure.

The downward trend continued on Friday, with the film collecting 27.20 crore. On Saturday, Toxic fell further and earned 25.15 crore net in India. With 18.37 crore already collected by 8:30 pm on Sunday, the film's daily earnings have continued to decline despite the weekend.

Toxic surpasses lifetime India net collection of Jana Nayagan and Karuppu

Toxic has earned less than half of what Yash's last juggernaut, KGF Chapter 2, earned within five days of its release in India. KGF Chapter 2 had minted 430.15 crore in net collections in India within five days of its release.

Meanwhile, Toxic has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Suriya's Karuppu, which earned 198.18 crore, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which collected 198.22 crore, according to Sacnilk.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi.

  • Vibha Maru
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vibha Maru

    Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More

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Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Film Crosses ₹200 Cr Mark, Beats Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Suriya's Karuppu
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