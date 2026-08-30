Toxic box office collection day 4: KGF 2 made ₹380 crore at this point but Yash's new film is now at…

Toxic box office collection day 4: One of the most-awaited films of the year, which marked Yash's return to the big screen after four years, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups released on August 26. The film opened to negative reviews from critics but has managed to maintain momentum during its first weekend. The gangster drama has now surpassed the lifetime haul of Yash's 2018 hit KGF Chapter 1 in just four days. Toxic box office collection day 4: Nayanthara and Yash play siblings in the Geetu Mohandas film.

Toxic box office report According to Sacnilk, after taking a bumper opening of ₹100 crore, the film saw a massive drop on day two, collecting only ₹37.65 crore. The numbers dropped further on its first Friday, with the film collecting ₹27.20 crore. On its first Saturday, the film managed to maintain momentum despite the negative reviews and collected ₹24.50 crore across 17,612 shows. With this, its total domestic collection now stands at ₹190.45 crore India net.

While the film is still lagging behind big films such as War 2, Pathaan, Animal, and Dhurandhar The Revenge, it has managed to surpass the lifetime haul of Yash's previous hit, KGF Chapter 1, which collected ₹185.24 crore India net. However, it's far behind KGF Chapter 2, which had collected ₹380.15 crore in four days. If it maintains this momentum, Toxic could cross the lifetime hauls of War 2 and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 before the end of its first week.

Toxic has faced criticism for its lengthy runtime, chaotic screenplay, excessive violence and treatment of women. Critics have described the film as being more style than substance. A major point of criticism has been the gap between Geetu Mohandas' earlier promise of bringing a “female gaze” to the gangster genre and the final film, where several female characters remain largely defined by their connection to Yash's character, Raya.

Amid the criticism and mixed reactions from fans, Rishab Shetty came out in support of Yash and praised the film. He wrote on X, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed. Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous."