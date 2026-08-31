Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Love Horoscope Today, August 31, 2026: Couples may feel encouraged to express their feelings more openly

Love Horoscope Today: Daily astrological predictions for all sun signs for August 31, 2026, find what your stars says.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 07:30:15 IST
By Kishori Sud
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

Aries

Love Energy: Follow your heart

Love Horoscope (Freepik)
Love Horoscope (Freepik)

A heartfelt conversation or romantic gesture could bring warmth to your love life. Couples may feel encouraged to express their feelings more openly, while singles could receive an unexpected invitation or message.

Love Tip: Don't hide genuine feelings behind pride or hesitation.

Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz encourages emotional openness, affection and harmonious connections.

Taurus

Love Energy: Decide what you want

You may be thinking seriously about the future of a relationship. Singles could be considering whether to pursue someone, while couples may discuss future plans or important next steps.

Love Tip: Don't keep a connection going if you already know what you truly want.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye supports confidence, clarity and healthy relationship decisions.

Gemini

Love Energy: Don't force the timing

A romantic situation may feel uncertain or fail to develop as quickly as you'd hoped. Avoid chasing reassurance or pressuring someone to give you an answer before they're ready.

Love Tip: Let actions reveal whether someone is genuinely invested.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone supports emotional balance and intuitive clarity.

Cancer

Love Energy: Give things time

A relationship may feel temporarily stuck or difficult to understand. Instead of pushing for immediate answers, step back and observe. A different perspective could change how you see the situation.

Love Tip: Not every pause means the connection is ending.

Crystal Remedy: Amethyst supports patience, calmness and emotional clarity.

Leo

Love Energy: The past returns

Memories, an old connection or a familiar romantic pattern could resurface. If someone from your past appears, look at who they are today rather than remembering only the good moments.

Love Tip: Nostalgia is powerful, but compatibility belongs in the present.

Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite supports emotional healing and healthy connections.

Virgo

Love Energy: Spark something new

Romantic chemistry and excitement are highlighted today. Singles could meet someone who immediately catches their attention, while couples can bring fresh passion into the relationship.

Love Tip: Don't overanalyse a beautiful moment. Allow yourself to enjoy it.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian supports passion, confidence and attraction.

Libra

Love Energy: Know your worth

You're being reminded that healthy love should complement your independence rather than diminish it. Singles may feel more comfortable waiting for something genuinely worthwhile.

Love Tip: Never lower your standards simply because you're afraid of being alone.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine supports self-worth, emotional growth and harmonious love.

Scorpio

Love Energy: Look beyond disappointment

You may feel emotionally disconnected or dissatisfied today. Before deciding that a relationship has no future, consider whether you're focusing too heavily on what's missing.

Love Tip: Give genuine opportunities a chance before closing yourself off.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite supports emotional awareness and intuitive clarity.

Sagittarius

Love Energy: Confidence attracts

Your charisma is particularly strong today. Singles could draw attention effortlessly, while couples may experience renewed attraction and stronger chemistry.

Love Tip: Be confident about what you want without trying to control the outcome.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone supports confidence, warmth and romantic magnetism.

Capricorn

Love Energy: Think about the future

You may be considering where a relationship is heading. This is a good day to discuss future possibilities rather than remaining focused only on the present.

Love Tip: Build love with someone who can imagine a future alongside you.

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports honest communication and emotional wisdom.

Aquarius

Love Energy: Open your heart

A fresh emotional beginning is possible. Singles may feel ready to welcome someone new, while couples can experience renewed tenderness and emotional closeness.

Love Tip: Let yourself receive love instead of always analysing it.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine supports emotional openness, clarity and gentle communication.

Pisces

Love Energy: Trust what you feel

Your intuition can reveal more than words today. You may sense someone's emotions even when they aren't expressing them openly, but maintain your boundaries and avoid absorbing their emotional state.

Love Tip: Listen to your intuition, but confirm important things through honest communication.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone supports intuition, emotional awareness and deeper connection.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

  • Kishori Sud
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kishori Sud

    Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

recommendedIcon
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Love Horoscope Today, August 31, 2026: Couples May Feel Encouraged To Express Their Feelings More Openly

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • httechlogowhite
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes