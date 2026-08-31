‘Worst board in last 70 years’: Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB made to feel the heat after Pakistan's embarrassing run in England
Rashid Latif hit out at the PCB after Pakistan suffered a 194-run loss in the second Test against England at Lord's.
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its current chief Mohsin Naqvi after the national team suffered a 194-run drubbing against England in the second Test of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground. The Babar Azam-led side have been embarrassing to say the least on the latest tour of the UK, and the visitors haven't been competitive at all.
The performances have been so dire that the British media have reportedly termed the current bunch as the “worst Pakistan side in the last 50 years.” Latif agreed with the assessment but was quick to point out that the current PCB regime hasn't painted itself in a good light.
The former wicketkeeper-batter added that the PCB's incompetency aided to the national team being dismal on the field. He said that the chatter should also be about the poor administration, the selection committee and the coaches.
Deep Dive
Also Read: Babar Azam clears the air on PCB's threat of pulling out of Lord's Test over Sky Sports and Imran Khan saga
"Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team, and how it is the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches," Latif said on Geo News.
"If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team. Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board, that's a fact," he added.
Pakistan's batting horror
The batting lineup has really let Pakistan down in the entire series. The visitors are yet to surpass the 200-run mark even once. Babar didn't play the series opener; however, his return was expected to strengthen the batting unit.
However, the Pakistan captain had a game to remember, returning with scores of 8 and 6. Jofra Archer made the right-hander look like a novice in the second innings as Babar looked all at sea against a ripping bouncer.
The Lord's Test was played against the backdrop of PCB issuing a threat to pull out of the match after Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran Khan's sons. The interview which ran for 18 minutes, ruffled a few feathers in Pakistan after the sons detailed the plight of the former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister inside the jail.
However, both Babar and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed denied the reports of PCB wanting to pull out of the Lord's Test. England and Pakistan will now meet each other in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, beginning September 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More