Babar Azam clears the air on PCB's threat of pulling out of Lord's Test over Sky Sports and Imran Khan saga
Here's what Babar Azam had to say about the PCB's threat of pulling out of the Lord's Test.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam dismissed reports that his team considered staying off the field after lunch on the opening day of the Lord’s Test against England amid the controversy surrounding a Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan’s sons. Speaking after Pakistan’s 194-run defeat to England on Sunday, Babar said he was unaware of any discussion within the dressing room about refusing to resume play.
The comments came after reports claimed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had raised the possibility of the team not returning for the afternoon session if Sky Sports went ahead with its planned interview with Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan.
Also Read: PCB tells Pakistan players to stay silent on Imran Khan questions during England Test series
Deep Dive
“No, no, no. I haven't heard that thing,” Babar told BBC Test Match Special after the end of the Lord's Test.
When he was further probed about whether he was aware of such conversations, Babar just said, “No.”
The interview, conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton, was eventually broadcast during the lunch interval on the opening day of the Test. Despite the controversy surrounding the 18-minute show, Pakistan returned to the field as scheduled, and the match continued without interruption.
Babar’s version of events also mirrors comments previously made by Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, who said that neither he nor the players were aware of any reported threat regarding the match's continuation.
Earlier, it was also reported that the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB cracked the whip, asking its players not to make political comments on the tour of the UK. This diktat came in the aftermath of the whole Imran Khan saga.
What happened on Day 1?
The interview conducted by Atherton focused on concerns raised by Imran Khan’s sons about their father’s treatment, health and circumstances while in prison. The PCB had reportedly objected to the broadcast, creating tension around the Test during its opening day.
The off-field controversy ultimately did not prevent England from completing a convincing victory. Their 194-run win at Lord’s gave them an unassailable 2-0 advantage in the three-Test series.
Set a target of 389, Pakistan were dismissed for 194, with Saud Shakeel coming within three runs of a century. England’s task was made somewhat simpler by the absence of Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who could not return to the crease after suffering a calf injury on the first day.
The result also ended a lengthy wait for England, who secured their first Test series victory since December 2024. The teams will now move to Birmingham for the final Test at Edgbaston, which begins on September 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More