PCB tells Pakistan players to stay silent on Imran Khan questions during England Test series

After objecting to a British broadcaster’s interview with Imran Khan’s sons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised players involved in the ongoing Test series against England not to comment on the former Pakistan captain’s imprisonment. Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Dan Lawrence with teammates (Action Images via Reuters)

The development came after British media asked some Pakistan cricketers about Imran and his detention in the country.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was asked at a press conference whether the players had watched the Sky Sports interview with Imran’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, conducted by former England captain Mike Atherton. Sarfaraz said the players were having lunch when it was aired and therefore did not watch it.

“No, we don’t know anything about it, we were having lunch,” he said when asked about reports that the PCB had considered preventing the team from returning to the field if Sky Sports broadcast the interview.

PCB objected to Sky Sports interview The PCB lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after the interview was aired during the lunch interval on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord’s. Reports said the Pakistan board had considered, and was understood to have threatened, keeping the players off the field for the afternoon session in protest. Pakistan ultimately returned after lunch.

A PCB source told PTI that the board believed the interview had a political undertone.

The dispute did not escalate further, with Pakistan continuing the Test. Reports also said the team was due to attend a reception hosted by Prince Charles on September 2, although the board’s decision to carry on with the match was primarily understood to have followed the situation around the broadcast.

The Imran Khan issue has gained renewed international attention in recent weeks, particularly over concerns about the former Pakistan captain’s health while in prison.

Former captains renew Imran appeal A group of former international captains recently wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling for proper medical care for Imran. The latest appeal included former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, as well as Australian greats Greg Chappell and Ian Chappell. It was a follow-up to an earlier letter sent in February.

The former captains called for appropriate medical treatment and raised concerns about the handling of Imran’s health and access to independent medical care.

Imran, Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain and former prime minister, has been imprisoned since 2023 after being convicted in corruption-related cases.

His sons have also repeatedly raised concerns about his health and prison conditions, including in their Sky Sports interview with Atherton that triggered the PCB’s complaint.

Pakistan’s government has rejected allegations of mistreatment