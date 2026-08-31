Iran's IRGC says it struck US bases in Jordan after Larak Island attack, vows 'devastating' response

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked US military bases in Jordan in retaliation for a US strike on Larak Island. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked US military bases in Jordan. (File Photo/ AFP)

The IRGC said the operation targeted the King Hussein and Al Azraq military bases. Iranian state media reported that the attack was carried out under the name “Punishment of the Aggressor."

The IRGC claimed its strikes “destroyed the technical and repair infrastructure, as well as the enemy fighter deployment sites."

“Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy’s desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses,” the statement said.

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Why did the US strike Larak Island? The reported attack came hours after US forces struck two IRGC rocket launchers on Larak Island, a strategically located Iranian island near the Strait of Hormuz.

"I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz," a US official said, Reuters reported.

Following the US strike, the IRGC said several Iranian fighters and civilians were killed or wounded, according to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB. The group did not give a specific casualty figure.

The IRGC vowed that Iran would respond to what it called US aggression, warning that further attacks would trigger more severe retaliation.

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First US strike on Iran in more than a month The Larak Island operation marked the first US military action against Iran in more than a month. The US last launched missiles at Iranian targets in late July.

Since then, the Trump administration has sought to increase pressure on Tehran, including through economic measures, in an effort to bring Iran back to negotiations.

Last week, the US military said it had completed mine-clearing operations along shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a crucial global trade route, carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas .

“US forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway,” said Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command.