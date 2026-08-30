‘He doesn’t go out': Donald Trump's son Barron laying low amid Iranian threats

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, keeps a low profile inside a security bubble and “doesn't go out” amid threats from Iran. Iran recently released a video titled “Where to kill Barron Trump” and claimed to show the movements of the 20-year-old. (AP File)

According to a report by the New York Post, this is an apparent response to the allegedly growing political violence in the United States that includes a series of assassination attempts targeting his father, apart from the threats coming out of Tehran.

“He doesn’t go out,” the New York Post quoted a longtime Trumpworld figure as saying.

According to the report, 20-year-old Barron, who just concluded his sophomore year at New York University, has spent much of the summer with his mother, first lady Melania Trump, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

“The kid’s pretty reclusive,” another source quoted in the report said.

The threats from Iran Barron Trump has gotten death threats from Iran after his father, US President Donald Trump, started a war with Tehran on February 28.

Iran recently released a video titled “Where to kill Barron Trump” and claimed to show the movements of the 20-year-old. It also put a $10 million bounty on his head.

The war with Iran is still ongoing and has been ongoing for six months. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the war, and so was his granddaughter. The Iranians apparently see targeting the Trump family as a form of revenge for those deaths.