Before you buy: From hallmark to making charges, here’s what you should check before investing in a gold jewellery
If you are planning to invest in gold jewellery, avoid these common shopping mistakes that could cost you more.
Gold jewellery once meant one statement piece reserved for special moments, worn occasionally and locked away the rest of the time. That’s changing. The way we choose jewellery today increasingly mirrors how we choose clothes: based on our mood, the occasion and how often we’ll actually wear it. In this edition of ‘Before you buy’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Jia Dholakia, Head of Design at Verlas, to understand what buyers should consider before investing in gold jewellery.
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Check the hallmark, the way you'd check a label
Jia highlighted that purity should be as easy to trust as a fabric tag. Every BIS hallmarked jewellery design carries a purity grade that tells you exactly what you’re buying. It’s a simple detail, but an important one when choosing gold jewellery.
Decide how often you'll actually wear it
This comes before the design. Headed for daily wear, lighter, versatile designs in 9K can be an easy choice. For festive gifting or occasional wear, 14K has more presence while still being easy to wear beyond the occasion.
Buy for the season, not just the occasion
“Festive occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, and weddings have always been an opportunity to give gold a more personal meaning—not just as tradition, but as a gesture of celebration and affection,” said Jia.
Look past the carat to the craftsmanship
Jia advises asking whether a piece is made-to-order or picked off a shelf, and whether any diamonds set into it are lab-grown and IGI certified. Lab-grown diamonds offer the same chemical, physical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, without the cost or the footprint.
Think about how it'll fit into what you already wear
Gold looks best in conversation with the rest of your jewellery box, not off on its own. Picture how a new piece will sit next to what you already reach for, layered with thin chains, stacked with existing rings, or worn alone. It's a quick way to tell what earns a place in rotation from what ends up sitting untouched. Gold, bought this way, stops being something you put away and becomes a wardrobe staple.
Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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