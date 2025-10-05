AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon reveals ‘best sleeping position’ to prevent neck, back and joint pain

We spend nearly a third of our lives sleeping, yet many of us wake up with stiff necks, sore backs, or lingering aches. Poor sleeping posture can silently damage your spine over time. Dr Dushyant Chouchan, Orthopaedic and Sports Injury Surgeon, AIIMS Raipur, shares in his Instagram post the best positions for neck and back pain relief. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon shares surprising benefits of ‘backward walking’ for knee health on Food Pharmer podcast ) Dr Dushyant advises incorporating specific sleeping positions to alleviate joint strain and improve comfort.(Freepik)

How can your sleeping position affect joint pain

The way you sleep can actually make your joint pain worse,” says Dr Dushyant. He explains, “If you usually sleep on your side, placing a pillow between your knees can significantly reduce discomfort in your hips and lower body. For those who sleep on their back, it’s best to place a pillow under their knees. This simple adjustment helps relieve pressure on your spine and joints, easing pain in your lower back and hips.”

Dr Dushyant adds, “By incorporating these two easy sleeping positions into your nightly routine, you can prevent unnecessary strain and experience noticeable relief in your joints. Try it out, and you may find waking up less stiff and more comfortable a daily reality.”

Tips for better spinal health

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arun Bhanot, Director of Spine Services at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, highlighted the importance of sleep posture for spinal health. He shared, “Your sleeping position helps minimise back strain, avoid stiffness, and maintain proper spine alignment.”

Dr Bhanot recommends a firm-to-medium mattress, a pillow that keeps your neck aligned, and advises against sleeping on your stomach or using a very high pillow. Following these tips can help reduce discomfort and support long-term spine health. Click here to read the full article.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.