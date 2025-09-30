Physician shines light on a rare disease that causes hyper-flexible joints and dislocations

Ever come across someone who can do really bizarre body manipulations and movements? From stretching their fingers backwards in ways most of us can't, to loose joints, sometimes it may even seem supernatural or a lame party trick, but actually it's a rare medical condition. There's a condition where the shoulder sticks out of the socket. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Addressing this condition, Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared in a post on Instagram on September 30 that it is a connective disorder.

He reacted to a content creator's clip in his video where she was seen easily popping her shoulder joint in and out of her shoulder socket. The creator shared, “My shoulder is out of the socket/dislocated, it won’t go back into place and stay in the socket.”

For many, seeing someone pop their shoulder in and out of the socket cavity may seem unsettling, particularly for the faint-hearted or too excited for those who enjoy seeing unusual, almost ‘mutant’ like physical abilities.

The reality is sobering and a bummer for super mutant enthusiasts because Dr Sood explained that the problem is in the connective tissue. It may be rare, but it is scientific in nature, and there's an actual, valid explanation behind it.

What is the disorder?

The physician called it ‘Ehlers-Danlos syndrome' and this condition makes joints extra flexible.

He elaborated, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of connective tissue disorders that affects the connective tissue in the body. One of the major subtypes of EDS is hypermobile EDS, or hyper flexible joints are one of the main characteristics.”

Further, the main cause of this is ‘production of collagen’, which Dr Sood said weakens the connective tissue tendons and ligaments that support the joints.

Patients in chronic pain

Dr Sood also noted that these patients suffer from chronic pain, and more disturbingly, it is difficult to treat. He added that the pain incidence is well over 90 per cent.

Takeaway from this? If you know or see a friend or relative with a super flexible joint to the point of being spooky or disconcerting, chances are they may be in pain, so your Elastigirl or Mister Fantastic (fictional superheroes with stretching powers) jokes may not land well. Because it is difficult to treat, empathy must be shown, and they shouldn't be pestered to show off their unique ability at parties. This is a rare, painful disease and not a source of entertainment.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.