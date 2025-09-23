Physiotherapist explains why you hear clicking sounds in your shoulder joints, shares how to check if they are healthy

Ever noticed a clicking or cracking sound in your shoulders when you lift or rotate your arms? What causes it, and should you be worried? Understanding the mechanics of your shoulders could help prevent potential injuries and improve mobility. According to the physiotherapist, clicking sounds in your shoulder joints are usually harmless.(Pixabay)

Dr Sreya Nambiar, a physiotherapist with a Master’s degree in Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy and the founder of Shreyas Physiotherapy Clinic, breaks down why you might hear clicking or cracking sounds in your shoulder joints while lifting or rotating your arms. In an Instagram video posted on September 11, she explains the biological reasons behind shoulder clicking and cracking, highlights when it may be a cause for concern, and provides guidance on how to check your shoulder health.

Causes of clicking sounds in shoulder

According to Dr Nambiar, there are two possible reasons for the clicking sound made by your shoulder. The first one is the presence of bubbles in the synovial fluid of your shoulder joints. The physiotherapist states that these bubbles pop when you move your shoulders, making the clicking sound, and adds that this is totally harmless. She explains, “There is a normal synovial fluid present in the shoulder joints in which some bubbles are present, which breaks during movements, and which is totally harmless.”

The second reason according to Dr Nambiar is that your scapular muscles are weak and there is tightness in your shoulder capsule. The physiotherapist mentions that in most cases this is no cause of concern - unless the clicking sound is accompanied by pain in your shoulder joint, which requires immediate medical attention.

How to check your shoulder health?

The physiotherapist instructs - “Go into a side-lying position and internally rotate your hands. If there is pain or shoulder range of motion is not complete - this means your shoulder health is not okay.” She recommends good scapular and shoulder muscle exercises, as well as mobility training in order to fix the issue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.