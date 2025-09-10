Can physiotherapists use prefix ‘Dr’? Matter under further examination, says report

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The matter regarding the directive issued by DGHS that 'Dr' is reserved only for registered medical practitioners and physiotherapists not being entitled to use the prefix "Dr", is under further examination, official sources said on Wednesday. Directorate General of Health Services had said physiotherapists are not medical doctors.(Unsplash/Representative image)

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had earlier given directions that physiotherapists should not use the prefix 'Dr.', stating that they are not medical doctors.

A letter written by Directorate General of Health Services, Dr Sunita Sharma, to Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President, IMA, said that an official committee had reiterated that persons with qualifications in physiotherapy "are not entitled to use the prefix 'Dr' under any circumstances whatsoever".

"It is hereby directed that the usage of the prefix "Dr." for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy - Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed forthwith. A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public," said the letter written on September 9.

The letter said the Directorate has received several representations and strong objections from various organizations, including the lndian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), regarding the use of the prefix "Dr." and suffix "PT" by physiotherapists in India.

The letter noted that the Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007) had earlier decided that the title "Doctor" (Dr.) may only be used by registered medical practitioners of Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani. No other category of medical professionals, including nursing and paramedical staff, is permitted to use this title.

"The General Body had also obtained a legal opinion, which stated that any physiotherapist using the title "Doctor" without holding a recognized medical qualification would be violating provisions of the lndian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. Such violation attracts action under Section 7 of the Act for contravention of Section 6 & 6A. This legal opinion was adopted by the Council in its meeting held on March 23, 2004. Accordingly, the Committee reiterated that persons with qualifications in physiotherapy are not entitled to use the prefix 'Dr' under any circumstances whatsoever," the letter said.