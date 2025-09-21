Falling short of 10,000 steps because of busy work week? Try these 5 exercises if you don't walk enough

Often, there’s a recommended range of daily step count you should aim for to be active, with the ballpark being around 7,000 to 10,000 steps. But occasionally you may fall short of this number because of a deadline or a very busy week. So, how do we bridge this gap created by not walking enough? You have been inactive for a long time at work anyway, during the day, so compensating for it on some other day may not be a healthy option. So ideally, one should not postpone this ‘step deficit’, hoping to make it up some other day. If work has swamped for days and you are not able to walk enough, try doing some easy exercises instead to beat the damage of long hours of sitting. (Shutterstock)

This is where some simple stretching exercises come in handy, easing tensed regions in your body, from your lower back to your tight shoulders. Fitness coach, addressing the issue of not walking enough, in a July 2 Instagram post, revealed 5 exercises that you can do. They are simple and very quick to do.

Here are the exercises he shared, along with the benefits:

1. Side step

Great way to strengthen weak ankles.

They also help activate muscles that support your hips and balance.

Try to get 50 to 100 steps.

2. Knee lifts

Good way to strengthen weak hip flexors.

Knee raises strengthen your core and improve your posture.

3. Standing hamstring curls

Sitting on the hamstring makes them tight.

It could cause low back issues.

4. Rock on heels

Helps to pump up calf muscles and the anterior tibialis.

This will help the knees.

5. Low-impact jacks

Helps to improve circulation.

Even if you cannot hit the set step goal every day, take a few minutes out to do these exercises instead. They don't require any fancy equipment and can easily be squeezed in after your busy workdays. Long hours of sitting put a toll on your joints and back. So the step deficit cannot always be postponed.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.