Fat loss coach warns this is why your joints hurt every time you work out: 'It’s not just age'

As you are exercising, when your knees ache, you may often blame it on your age. But joint pain does not always originate from age. In many cases, it's rooted in hormonal changes. Isaiah Fergusson, a sustainable fat loss coach, revealed in a June 18 Instagram post that the knee pain is a wake-up call for you to start training your body in tandem with the body's functioning, not against it. Knee pain is common when exercising. (PC: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Poor knee health in older adults: 5 exercises to improve joint strength

Hormonal causes

Estrogen's fluctuation causes this. As the coach noted that when the estrogen levels fall, the body takes longer to recover from a workout. Now the tendons and ligaments of the knee lose their resilience and become more susceptible to strain.

Along with this, there are also risks of inflammation, causing more chances of injuries. Isaiah said, “Lower estrogen levels lead to a longer recovery period, your tendons will not bounce back the way they used to, estrogen has an impact on your tendon health, on your ligament health as well. Your body is also more inflamed than it has ever been in your life, so injuries will happen a lot easier and they will stick around for a lot longer.”

How to prevent?

So how do you prevent your ligaments and tendons from straining? According to Isaiah, the solution is to train the body in a way that supports it. He emphasised prioritising recovery time, along with adding anti-inflammatory foods to the diet, because inflammation around the knee may also cause pain.

He said, “So instead of training harder start training smarter, work on your mobility, work on getting stronger and recovering better, when you pair this with eating more anti-inflammatory foods, you will have less pain and more mobility in your joints.”

So, in other words, joint pain doesn't mean you halt your workout. Instead, focus on smarter training, ensure you recover well, and choose a better diet.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.