Are you sleeping correctly? Spine surgeon shares 5 best positions to sleep

A healthy spine isn't just about maintaining good posture while standing, walking, or sitting. The way we sleep plays an equally important role in supporting spinal health and preventing long-term discomfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Arun Bhanot, director - spine services, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, "Your sleeping position has an important function in minimising strain on your back, avoiding stiffness, and facilitating the proper alignment of your spine." Our sleeping positions equally contribute to better spine health.

Here are the best sleeping positions, recommended by the spine surgeon:

1. Sleeping on your back with a pillow under your knees

This is regarded as one of the best spinal health positions. Sleeping flat on your back evenly disperses body weight and maintains the neutral position of your head, neck, and spine. A small pillow under your knees supports the natural curve of your lower back, allowing pressure on your spine to be reduced.

2. Side sleeping with a pillow between your knees

Side sleeping also good for your spine—particularly if you put a pillow between your knees. This keeps your top leg from yanking your spine off-axis. Have your knees slightly bent and avoid hugging your knees up tight, as it can strain your back and neck in the long run.

Tips to sleep better.

3. Fetal position for herniated discs

For individuals with bulging discs, a bent fetal position can provide relief. Lie on your side, draw your knees softly towards your chest, and bend your torso slightly. This widens the gap between the vertebrae, potentially alleviating nerve pressure.

4. Sleeping on your stomach with a pillow under the abdomen (for some back problems)

While stomach sleeping is not usually recommended, it can be beneficial when one has degenerative disc disease. Supporting your lower abdomen with a thin pillow can take pressure off the lumbar spine. Nevertheless, try not to use a high pillow for your head, as this will put strain on the neck.

5. Using a supportive mattress and pillow

No matter your sleeping position, you need a firm-to-medium mattress to provide adequate support. Your pillow should align your neck with the remainder of your spine, not sloping up or down.

"If you find that you continually wake up in pain, attempt to alter your sleeping position gradually instead of expecting your body to make an abrupt shift. Consistency and adequate support will allow you to wake up with a healthier, pain-free spine," Dr Arun Bhanot added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.