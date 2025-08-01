Yoga expert shares ‘no. 1 pose' that can help you sleep like a baby: ‘Get 8 hours of rest in just 4'

Struggling with sleepless nights and a restless mind? On the May 24, 2025 episode of Shlloka's podcast, yoga teacher Swamiji Kapri reveals the No. 1 yoga pose to help you relax your body, quiet your thoughts, and sleep like a baby. Here's how you can try it too. According to yoga expert, sleeping on the left side can transform your sleep quality with various health benefits.(Pexels)

Which yoga pose can help you sleep better

He explains, “There's a particular asana called Matsya Kridasana. It's also known as the Flapping Fish Pose. To do it, you lie down on your left side, with no pillow under your head. Keep your left leg straight, while the right leg folds so that the toe comes behind the left knee. Your head, spine, and body stay in a gentle alignment.”

Swamiji believes this pose isn't just great for physical comfort, it can completely transform how you sleep. "This is the ideal sleeping position for the night. If you start sleeping in this pose regularly, you'll find that your body feels more rested, even in less time. People have said they feel like they've had eight hours of sleep in just four hours," he shares.

What are the benefits of sleeping on left side

According to him, the benefits of sleeping on the left side are deeply rooted in science. "There have been many experiments on this. If you look up the benefits of sleeping on the left side, you'll find 25–26 clear advantages."

He elaborates on some of them: "When you lie on the left side, there's better oxygen flow. The heart rests closer to the ground, so gravity supports it. The lungs and pancreas align in a way that encourages better secretion. Gas formation reduces, digestion improves, and overall, your physical and mental systems are more balanced."

"Your mind becomes totally peaceful," he says. "That's the key. When the body aligns correctly, the mind naturally calms down. That's when true, restful sleep begins."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.