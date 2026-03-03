Step inside Sunny Leone’s 'LA-style' ₹16 crore Mumbai penthouse filled with global art and handmade pieces by her kids

Stepping into the living area, the house opens up into a seamless open-floor layout where the living and dining spaces flow effortlessly into each other. The design feels airy and inviting, balancing sophistication with warmth. Sunny shared that she has been living in the home for 15 years with her husband, Daniel Weber, and their three children – Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

The home makes a striking first impression with a grand entrance lobby lined with mirrors that amplify light and space. The flooring features black-and-white tiles arranged in a chic rhombus pattern, lending a bold yet classic touch.

Sunny Leone recently opened the doors to her stunning Mumbai home, giving fans a glimpse into her personal sanctuary. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan , accompanied by her cook, took viewers on a detailed tour of the lavish ‘LA-style’ property. According to a report by Magicbricks, Sunny’s Andheri penthouse is estimated to be worth around ₹16 crore. Here’s a closer look at the elegant space and its thoughtful design elements. (Also read: Step inside 30 year old Kerala home revamped into a light filled, nature-inspired haven designed for two generations )

Though the interiors lean toward minimalism, the house is filled with meaningful pieces collected from around the world and handmade creations crafted with her children. Above the piano, which Nisha and Noah play, hangs a serene painting of Lord Buddha that Sunny brought from Nepal.

Vibrant artworks to spacious kitchen A vibrant artwork displayed in the house caught Farah’s attention, who wondered if it depicted New York’s skyline. Sunny revealed that she had painted it with her children and gifted it to Daniel, making it a cherished family keepsake. She also pointed out a decorative snake artefact that she personally made at home, adding a creative and personal flair to the decor.

The highlight of the tour was the expansive wrap-around balcony. Farah was visibly impressed by the spacious deck adorned with greenery, offering plenty of room to stroll and soak in the pleasant weather along with sweeping city views.

The duo then moved to the kitchen, a spacious all-white area fitted with modern appliances and a dining table. “Our kitchen is not the neglected child of the house,” Sunny quipped. Farah remarked that the space looked straight out of a Los Angeles home, praising its clean, contemporary aesthetic.