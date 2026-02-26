Fitness trainer shares 7 strange signs that indicate you're losing fat: Headaches, increased sweating and more
Before the scale shows a visible drop in numbers, your body gives subtle signals that indicate your fat loss journey is on the right track.
Fat loss journeys rarely move in a straight line. There can be weeks when the scale refuses to budge, leaving you questioning whether your effort is paying off. But progress does not always show up as an immediate drop in numbers. Often, before the pointer shifts and begins to slide down, your body sends subtler signals that change is underway - small physiological and behavioural clues that indicate you are on the right track. Understanding these signs can make the process feel less frustrating and far more reassuring.
Eric Roberts, a fitness coach with eight years of experience and over 25,000 clients trained, has outlined seven unexpected signs that suggest your body is actively losing fat - and that your fitness journey is moving in the right direction. In an Instagram video shared on February 25, the fitness trainer breaks down what these signs actually signify and why they can point to ongoing fat loss.
Weight stalled out
According to Eric, if you have been working out consistently but your weight has stalled for two or three weeks, it most likely means a noticeable drop is coming soon, as your body releases retained water and fat - sometimes even overnight. He explains, “If your weight has been stalled out for like two to three weeks, you're about to have the whoosh effect where your body will release a lot of water and fat at once and your scale will drop like three to six lbs overnight.”
Going to bed hungry
Being in a calorie deficit often comes with increased hunger, but that sensation can also signal that the deficit is doing its job - putting your body in a position to tap into stored fat and accelerate fat loss. According to the fitness coach, “If you've been going to bed a little bit hungry, this is a sign your body is in that calorie deficit and you're about to lose a lot of fat.”
Headaches
Eric points out that if switching to a healthier diet is triggering headaches, it may be a sign that your body is adjusting - reducing its reliance on excess sugar and processed foods while adapting to cleaner eating habits. He suggests, “If you've switched to eating healthier and you're getting headaches, this is your body basically detoxing from the high sugar, high processed foods and adapting to the healthier foods, which means you'll lose weight soon.”
Increased sweating
Sweating more during workouts can indicate that your body is working harder - tapping into stored energy for fat loss while simultaneously supporting muscle development. The fitness trainer explains, “If you've started to sweat more during your workouts, this means your body is losing fat and building muscle at the same time.”
Waking up hungry
According to the fitness coach, if you’re waking up really hungry, it means your metabolism is on the right track and working as it should. This usually signals that you’re about to see a massive drop on the scale. He highlights, “If you've been waking up really hungry, this means your metabolism is working and you're about to see a big drop on the scale.”
Looser clothes
Another clear sign of fat loss is your clothes fitting more loosely. Even if the scale has not moved yet, this subtle change often indicates that your body composition is improving and that you are progressing in the right direction. Eric points out, “ If you're noticing your clothes getting looser, but the number on the scale hasn't dropped yet, it will soon just keep going.”
Increased urination
Fat cells store a significant amount of water, and the fitness coach notes that if you have been urinating more frequently than usual, it may indicate that your body is flushing out retained water - often a precursor to visible fat loss. He explains, “If you notice yourself peeing a lot more, your fat cells hold water. So before your body gets rid of it, it releases all of the water and then the fat. And that's when your scale will drop a lot.”
