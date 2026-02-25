Fitness influencer shares fibre-rich lal saag quinoa khichdi recipe loaded with 25g protein
The quinoa khichdi recipe is the perfect meal for healthy indulgence that comes packed with protein and fibre.
Eating healthy is often wrongly associated with eating bland food, especially by people who are used to the vibrant flavours of the cuisines across India. However, that should not be the case.
Taking to Instagram on February 24, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared a quintessentially Indian recipe that stars quinoa, a well-known health food, along with red amaranth.
“Red amaranth has two to three times more fibres than spinach, and it calms the inflammation in your gut,” she shared. Quinoa, according to Healthline, is gluten-free and rich in protein, zinc, fibre, folate, and antioxidants.
Vanshika’s red amaranth quinoa khichdi recipe provides 25 grams of protein and 11.5 grams of fibre in each serving, along with just 420 calories. The measurement of ingredients listed below is for two servings.
Ingredients for red amaranth quinoa khichdi:
- ¼ cup quinoa
- ¼ cup yellow moong dal
- ¼ cup masoor dal
- 2-2.5 cups water
- ½ cup green peas
- 1 small carrot, finely chopped
For tadka:
- ½ bunch red amaranth leaves (approx), chopped
- 120 g tofu, cubed
- 1 tsp ghee
- 1 tsp jeera
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 2–3 tbsp chopped onion
- 1 tbsp peanuts
Masalas:
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp haldi
- ½ tsp dhaniya powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- pinch sweetener (optional)
- salt + pepper to taste
- ½ tsp amchur
- juice of ½ lemon
Method of preparation:
- Wash quinoa and both the dals well. Add to the pressure cooker with water, peas, and carrots. Cook for 3 whistles until soft and khichdi-like.
- Heat ghee in a pan. Add jeera, followed by green chillies and then ginger-garlic paste.
- Add chopped onions and peanuts. Sauté 2–3 mins until lightly golden.
- Add chopped red amaranth leaves and the prepared khichdi.
- Mix well and simmer 5 mins to thicken.
- Add tofu, masalas and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Finish with lemon juice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
