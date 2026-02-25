Fitness influencer shares fibre-rich lal saag quinoa khichdi recipe loaded with 25g protein

Eating healthy is often wrongly associated with eating bland food, especially by people who are used to the vibrant flavours of the cuisines across India. However, that should not be the case. Quinoa khichdi is a rich source of protein. (Pinterest)

Taking to Instagram on February 24, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared a quintessentially Indian recipe that stars quinoa, a well-known health food, along with red amaranth.

“Red amaranth has two to three times more fibres than spinach, and it calms the inflammation in your gut,” she shared. Quinoa, according to Healthline, is gluten-free and rich in protein, zinc, fibre, folate, and antioxidants.

Vanshika’s red amaranth quinoa khichdi recipe provides 25 grams of protein and 11.5 grams of fibre in each serving, along with just 420 calories. The measurement of ingredients listed below is for two servings.