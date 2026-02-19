Food blogger shares easy-to-make healthy poha recipe loaded with 16g protein for the perfect breakfast

Breakfast is popularly known to be the most important meal of the day, and as such, it is essential to make it as nutritious as possible. And among the macronutrients that the body requires, the importance of protein can rarely be overstated. Kirti's poha recipe is rich in protein but keeps calorie count at just 260. (Pinterest)

As a structural component of our body, protein is essential for building and repairing tissues, maintaining muscle mass, supporting the immune system, and regulating metabolism.

According to Healthline, the consumption of protein in breakfast has also been linked with added health benefits, such as losing weight and belly fat. Since protein helps us feel full, a high-protein breakfast curbs hunger and cravings, thereby helping reduce calorie intake throughout the day.

For non-vegetarians, adding eggs to breakfast is an easy way to get the necessary protein in the morning. However, it is slightly more challenging for vegetarians. To help out in this situation, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, took to Instagram on February 18 to share the recipe for a high-protein breakfast poha.

Each serving of the dish contains approximately 16 grams of protein while keeping the calorie count between 255 and 260. It also balances carbohydrates with fibre and moderate healthy fats, shared Kirti. The recipe, with ingredient measurements for two servings, is presented below.