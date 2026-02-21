Fitness coach says 'show this to mom if she is not eating enough protein': How to get 150 gram protein without chicken

"If your mom is not eating enough protein… show her this… high-protein food sources for weight loss," Srikanth urged his Instagram followers, providing a roadmap to hitting 150 grams of protein daily using whole foods and vegetarian-friendly staples, 'without chicken or supplements'. Also read | 10 high-protein foods that make weight loss easy, according to nutritionist

In an Instagram post shared on February 16, he addressed a common concern in many households: parents — specifically mothers — often fall short of their daily protein requirements.

In a bid to improve maternal health, fitness coach Srikanth Naidu is challenging the common misconception that high protein intake requires endless chicken or expensive supplements. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad

The 'no-chicken' protein plan While many fitness enthusiasts rely on poultry, Srikanth’s list focuses on high-volume, nutrient-dense staples in many kitchens. Srikanth's main message: You don't need to change what you are (a vegetarian or a non-chicken eater) to change how you look and feel. It’s all about the portions.

Srikanth's suggested daily intake includes:

⦿ 230 g paneer

⦿ 80 g (raw) soya chunks

⦿ 60 g (raw) kidney beans (rajma)

⦿ 4 whole egg + 5 egg white

⦿ 200 ml butter milk

⦿ 350 ml milk

Why this matters for moms As we age, maintaining muscle mass becomes critical for metabolic health and bone density. Srikanth’s approach highlights weight loss through satiety, noting that these high-protein sources keep you full longer, making it easier to manage weight without feeling deprived.

By including familiar items like rajma and paneer, the fitness coach aims to bridge the gap between 'gym diets' and traditional home cooking. The addition of dairy — milk and buttermilk — provides an easy way to sip on extra protein throughout the day.

Is 150 grams right for everyone? While Srikanth's list is an impressive display of how to diversify protein sources, experts generally recommend tailoring intake to individual body weight and activity levels. Click here to know all about how much protein you actually need in a day.

However, for those struggling to see progress in the gym or feeling constant fatigue, Srikanth’s mom-friendly list serves as a practical starting point for boosting nutrition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.