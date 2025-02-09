‘So much hooliganism’: Atishi slams BJP after meeting Kejriwal over Delhi poll setback

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in “hooliganism” to secure victory in the recently concluded assembly election. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi, with AAP winning candidates, addresses the media after a meeting with party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, outside his residence in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)

She made the statement after meeting the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, at his residence on Sunday.

The Kalkaji constituency winner said the ruling party is analysing its defeat in the election and added that it will respect the people's mandate.

Atishi also alleged that the saffron party indulged in malpractices with the help of Delhi Police, which is under the control of the Union home ministry.

“This election was conducted with so much hooliganism, such an election would have never happened in the history of Delhi. Where money is being distributed openly, liquor is being distributed openly, police are getting it distributed, and whoever is complaining about this is being put in jail,” Atishi said, offering to play the role of a constructive opposition.

Allegations and counter-allegations between the AAP and the BJP have dominated the election campaign discourse in Delhi. Kejriwal even accused the BJP of distributing gold chains to voters in colonies and urged people not to “sell” their votes. Both parties have denied any wrongdoing.

Atishi won the Kalkaji assembly seat for the second time, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes. The chief minister managed to surpass Bidhuri's initial leads during the later stages of counting on Saturday.

“I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team, which worked against 'baahubali'. We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the 'war' against the BJP,” Atishi had said.

On Sunday, the outgoing chief minister was accompanied by party MLAs during her meeting with Kejriwal. The winners said that Kejriwal had asked them to continue working for the people. Atishi also said that AAP will ensure that the new BJP government “gives ₹2,500 to women, free power and continues other facilities for Delhi people”.

AAP's winning candidate from the Kirari Assembly constituency, Anil Jha, said the party will ensure that the BJP fulfils its promise to clean the Yamuna River. “Some BJP leaders have said that they will clean the Yamuna River in 5-7 months and then take a dip in the river. We will also support them so they can dip in the Yamuna River. BJP is in power at the Centre, Haryana, UP. So now they should ensure they clean the Yamuna river in 5-7 months,” Jha told ANI.

(With PTI inputs)