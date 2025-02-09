Menu Explore
Takht-nasheen tha…’: BJP's Parvesh Verma quotes Pakistani poet Habib Jalib to mock Arvind Kejriwal

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2025 08:03 PM IST

Parvesh Verma shared a video on X showing Arvind Kejriwal saying PM Narendra Modi can't defeat AAP in Delhi in this lifetime and would need to be reborn.

Newly elected BJP MLA from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, on Sunday, quoted Pakistani poet Habib Jalib to take a dig at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP's Parvesh Verma took to social media to share a 33-second video mocking Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP's Parvesh Verma took to social media to share a 33-second video mocking Arvind Kejriwal.

Verma, a former Lok Sabha MP, shared a 33-second video on social media quoting Jalib’s couplet, Tum se pehle wo jo ek shakhs yaan takht-nasheen tha, usko bhi apne khuda hone pe itna he yakeen tha,” translating to, “The one who sat on the throne earlier believed he was God.” to mock Kejriwal for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to defeat AAP in this lifetime.

Also Read | Congress vote share rises by 2%. How it cut into AAP’s margins in key seats

The video, posted by Verma, begins with a clip of Kejriwal addressing a rally, where he said, “I want to challenge Modi ji, you cannot defeat us in Delhi in this lifetime. You will have to be reborn.”

The video then transitions to Prime Minister Modi’s response, where he targeted AAP with his “AAPda” jab, “There is only one chorus in Delhi. We will not tolerate AAPda, we will bring change.”

Also Read | BJP roars back into Delhi; PM Narendra Modi says end of ‘AAP-da’: 10 election result takeaways

The video concludes by showing the final seat tally of the election, with the BJP securing 48 seats and AAP only 22.

BJP wins Delhi assembly election, vote share risen by 13%

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 of the 70 assembly seats, returning to power in Delhi after more than 26 years and dislodging the AAP after a decade.

The BJP's vote share in Delhi has grown by nearly 13 percentage points in the last 10 years while the AAP's vote share has declined by nearly 10 percentage points during the same period.

Delhi election results LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal meets newly elected AAP MLAs

In the keenly contested Assembly polls in Delhi, there was a difference of only two per cent between the vote shares of the BJP and AAP. The saffron party has stormed to power in the national capital by winning 48 of the 70 seats restricting AAP to 22 seats.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
