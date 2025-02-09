BJP roars back into Delhi; PM Narendra Modi says end of ‘AAP-da’: 10 election result takeaways
Delhi assembly election results 2025: The ECI data showed that BJP bagged 48 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the AAP ended up securing 22 seats.
A 27-year-long saffron drought came to an end on Saturday as the Bharatiya Janata Party broke through the political walls of Delhi and won the assembly election with significant numbers, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party from the power centre.
The JP Nadda-led BJP bagged 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, preventing Arvind Kejriwal's party from hitting a victory hattrick. The AAP bagged 22 seats, taking a massive hit from its 2020 tally of 62 seats in Delhi.
Delhi election results | Key takeaways
- The BJP won the Delhi assembly election with 48 seats and is set to form the government in the capital after 27 years. The party which saw neck-and-neck battle throughout the poll campaigning and even on counting day at several moments, ended the day with its victory at hand.
- This will be the first time in four decades that a single party will be governing all the National Capital Region (NCR) states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This also is known to be one of the most important economic corridors of India.
- Several reasons shadowed the Aam Aadmi Party's '22-seat defeat' in the capital. Having governed the capital for 10 years, the AAP lost ground under the weight of corruption allegations and their failure to deliver on the promises made to the people. Further, the rift between Kejriwal's party and the Congress fueled the voters belief, stirring them towards the BJP.
- Former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was among the heavyweights who lost their seat in the 2025 election. Though it seemed like the leading-trailing game went on for a while in the New Delhi assembly constituency, Kejriwal's defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma by a margin of around 4,000 votes turned out to be the end result. After losing the seat, the AAP chief congratulated the saffron party and said hoped that "they will fulfill all the promises for which people have voted for them". He also said that his party will continue to play the role of a constructive opposition and serve the people of Delhi.
- Arvind Kejriwal's former deputy and party colleague Manish Sisodia conceded defeat even before the official announcement and said that he lost the Jangpura constituency seat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah "by 600 votes". According to the final official data from the Election Commission, Sisodia lost by 675 votes. The former Delhi education minister congratulated the BJP candidate and hoped "he will work for the constituency".
- Delhi chief minister Atishi, meanwhile, emerged victorious and won the Kalkaji assembly constituency by a margin of 3,500 votes. Initially, it seemed that BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri was in the leading, but Atishi eventually gained ground and raced ahead in the final rounds of counting. Though she thanked the voters for their support to her, she also said that this was not a time for celebration, rather to "continue the 'war' against the BJP".
- Notably, the results were largely in tune with the exit poll predictions, which also projected a win for the BJP. Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India was among the pollsters who forecast a 45-55 seat victory for the saffron camp, while to the AAP, it gave 15-25 seats. This was followed by Today's Chanakya which projected 45-57 seats for the BJP and 13-25 for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
- Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the victory against the Aam Aadmi Party was expected as people's anger at Kejriwal's party was visible throughout due to their failure in governance and sheer corruption. He said that the party emerged successful in convincing people for a double-engine government under PM Modi's leadership. Additionally, Sachdeva also clarified that the chief ministerial face in the capital will be decided by BJP's central leadership.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the supporters at BJP's headquarters in Delhi, saying that election results have rid the capital of "AAP-da" (calamity). He noted that he had urged Delhiites in a letter, urging them to give a chance the BJP a chance to serve them in the 21st century and make Delhi a 'developed' capital of India. He said that voters chose the saffron party because they saw AAP for its mentality of stopping metro expansion, permanent homes for those living in shanties, among many other things.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to reveal a chief ministerial face for Delhi. Several names have been doing the rounds after the party swept out AAP in the assembly elections. Among the key names doing the rounds were giant killer Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma who beat Arvind Kejriwal, RSS-man Ajay Mahawar, former BJP youth leader and three-time legislator Vijender Gupta, and former ABVP leader and NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhay. It is to be noted that the top BJP leaders of the Delhi unit have said that the end decision on the CM pick will be made by the party's central leadership.
