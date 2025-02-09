BJP roars back into Delhi; PM Narendra Modi says end of ‘AAP-da’: 10 election result takeaways

A 27-year-long saffron drought came to an end on Saturday as the Bharatiya Janata Party broke through the political walls of Delhi and won the assembly election with significant numbers, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party from the power centre. Delhi election results: PM Modi said that the people of Delhi, by choosing the BJP, rejected the politics of lies and distrust. (ANI)

The JP Nadda-led BJP bagged 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, preventing Arvind Kejriwal's party from hitting a victory hattrick. The AAP bagged 22 seats, taking a massive hit from its 2020 tally of 62 seats in Delhi.

Delhi election results | Key takeaways