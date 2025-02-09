Who will be Delhi CM? Names start doing the rounds

Who will the Bharatiya Janata Party pick as chief minister of Delhi? In a major victory, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The names of several contenders started doing the rounds after the party’s sweeping win, although analysts were quick to proffer the caveat that the BJP has acquired the reputation of picking dark horses for the top post in states.

Among the names doing the rounds were giant killer Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma who has defeated Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal , RSS-man Ajay Mahawar, Purvanchalis including Abhay Verma and Pankaj Singh, former BJP youth leader and three-time legislator Vijender Gupta, and former ABVP leader and NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay.

The name of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva is also doing the rounds. In response, he said: “A BJP karyakarta (worker) will be Delhi chief minister and the central leadership will decide.”

A senior party leader said on condition of anonymity said that the party may well opt for someone low-profile, like Ajay Mahawar, who has been elected from Ghonda. “He has RSS background and worked extensively on organizational appointments. This would be second MLA term for him and he has served as chief whip in assembly,” added this person, who pointed out that Mahawar belongs to the Baniya community.

A second leader who asked not to be named said Verma is a contender simply because he took on and defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. “Verma’s win will have national implications. He has set himself apart by being a giant killer. It was a risky bid to stand against Kejriwal from New Delhi and party may reward him. Verma’s father (the late) Sahib Singh (who was also CM) was a popular Jat face in Outer Delhi.”

A third person who asked not to be named said that given the party’s performance among Purvanchali voters -- the BJP won 11 of the 14 constituencies dominated by them -- and the fact that the Bihar elections are later this year (the Purvanchalis are from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar), the party may want to pick one. He rattled off the names: “ Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma . Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. Pankaj Singh from Vikaspuri. Chandan Chaudhary from Sangam Vihar.”This person added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his victory speech at BJP HQ, thanked the Purvanchalis specifically.

The BJP was last in power in Delhi i between 1993 and 1998. During this five-year period, the party had three chief ministers-- Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and finally Sushma Swaraj.

The third person added that the BJP also has the option of picking a Punjabi-Sikh face. “Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden and Ashish Sood from Janakpuri are good contenders. Sood is a Punjabi and has been active in organisation work. He has also been co-in charge of Jammu and Kashmir and is familiar with city governance having worked in the MCD.”