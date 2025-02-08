PM Narendra Modi's scathing jibe over election results: ‘Delhi free of AAP-da’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed his supporters at BJP's headquarters after the party scored a massive poll victory in the national capital after 27 years, saying the election results have rid Delhi of "AAP-da" (calamity). Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party's win in the Delhi legislative assembly election.(AFP)

"People of Delhi are filled with enthusiasm today. They are also relieved because Delhi is now free of 'AAP-da'. I had sent a letter to Delhiites in which I urged them to give BJP a chance to serve them in the 21st century and to make Delhi 'viksit' (developed) capital of India," he said, taking potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal.

PM Modi calls AAP a calamity or "AAP-da".

Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led party which ruled Delhi for over 10 years, PM Modi said AAP stopped the expansion of Delhi Metro and stalled the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"What kind of politics must it have been, what kind of mentality must it have been that these people of 'AAPda' stopped the expansion of metros, did not let those staying in shanties get permanent homes, did not allow the people of Delhi to be eligible for medical insurance under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. That is why voters have chosen our double-engine government," he said.

He said the BJP government will provide good governance to Delhi.

"I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly, and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development," he added.

‘Voters have rejected the politics of shortcut’

PM Modi said the people of Delhi rejected the politics of lies and distrust.

"The people of Delhi have today proven that they are the owners of Delhi. Those who thought they owned Delhi, today got a reality check... People have shown that there is no place in the national capital for lies and distrust...Voters have rejected the politics of shortcut," he said.

"In Delhi, the politics of protests, struggle and administrative ambiguity has led to great losses for the people. Today, you have rid Delhi of an impediment. Governance is not a nautanki ka manch (stage for drama), or a stage for propaganda and deceit," he added.

The BJP won 48 seats in Delhi, reducing AAP's seat tally to 22.