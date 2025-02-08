How PM Narendra Modi mocked Congress's Delhi election 'zero' performance: 'Double hattrick'

Delhi assembly election result 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mocked Congress party's dismal performance in the Delhi assembly election, saying the oldest party in the country has given itself the “gold medal of defeat”. He said the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party scored a “double hattrick of zeroes”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at BJP's HQ after the party's win in the Delhi assembly election.(ANI)

The Congress failed to open its account in Delhi for the third time in a row. The party also couldn't win a Lok Sabha seat in the national capital for the past three general elections.

“Today again the people have given a message to the Congress. The Congress has hit a double hattrick of 'zero' in the Delhi election. The oldest party in the country is not able to get even one seat in the national capital for the last six times. They are giving the gold medal of defeat to themselves,” Modi said today, addressing his supporters at the BJP headquarters.

PM Modi called the Congress a parasite which is finishing off its allies.

"The Congress party has become a parasite. Not only does it go down itself, but it takes others with them. One by one, they are finishing off all their allies," he said.

Modi also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, saying anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare had been bearing the pain of the misdeeds of AAP.

"These people of 'AAP-da' came into politics saying they will change politics, but these people turned out to be completely dishonest. Today I was listening to the statement of Anna Hazare ji. Anna Hazare ji has been bearing the pain of the misdeeds of these people for a long time. Today he too must have got relief from that pain. The party born out of the movement against corruption got involved in corruption. It became such a party of the country whose chief minister and ministers went to jail on corruption charges. Those who used to give themselves certificates of honesty, turned out to be corrupt. This was a big betrayal with Delhi," he said.

PM Modi further said the BJP government will table the CAG report in the assembly.

"I guarantee that the CAG report will be presented in the first assembly session, whoever has looted will have to return it," he said.

"Wherever NDA has received the mandate, we have taken that state to new heights of development and that is why BJP is continuously winning. People are electing our governments for the second and third time... In the North-East, our governments have connected the people with a new stream of development. There was a time when there was a huge water crisis in Gujarat, farming was difficult, but today Gujarat has emerged as an agriculture powerhouse. Remember the condition of Bihar before Nitish ji. Nitish ji got an opportunity in Bihar, change also came only when the NDA government came. Similarly, Chandrababu Naidu has proved his track record in Andhra Pradesh. All these examples show that NDA means guarantee of development, NDA means guarantee of good governance," he added.

The BJP won 48 seats in Delhi and will form a government in the union territory after 27 years. The ruling AAP won 22 seats. The Congress, like the previous two times, won zero seats.