Delhi election results: How much vote share BJP gained, AAP lost

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Delhi assembly election and is poised to form a government in the national capital after 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won the previous two iterations of the assembly polls with massive mandates, has lost nearly 10 percent points of vote share. Here's a comparison between the AAP and BJP's vote shares in 2015, 2020 and 2025. India's prime minister Narendra Modi (L) waves to supporters as he arrives at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate the party's win in the Delhi legislative assembly election.(AFP)

In the 2025 Delhi assembly election, the BJP's vote share was 45.76 percent, AAP's share was 43.55 percent and Congress's share was 6.36 percent.

In the previous assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party had won 62 seats with a vote share of 53.57 percent. The party appears to be winning 22 seats. This means the party lost around 40 seats for the loss of 10 percent points of vote share.

BJP's vote share was 38.51 percent in 2020. With a gain of over 7 percent points of votes, the BJP gained around 40 seats.

The Congress also played a crucial role in AAP's loss in many seats. The party's vote share rose from 4.26 to 6.36, undermining the AAP vote base.

The Delhi assembly polls witnessed a division of Muslim votes but despite that the AAP managed to win six out of the seven seats which have a substantial population of the community.

A total of four Muslim candidates made it to the Delhi Assembly, down from five last time. They are: Imran Hussain (AAP) from Ballimaran, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP) from Matia Mahal, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) from Okhla and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (AAP) from Seelampur.

In 2020, the AAP won all the seven seats with a substantial Muslim population – Okhla, Babarpur, Mustafabad, Seelampur, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran and Chandni Chowk. This time it won six barring Mustafabad, which saw a three-way split of the Muslim vote between the AAP, AIMIM and the Congress.

While in 2020, the Muslims had by and large voted for the AAP, there was a split in the community's vote this time but not enough to dent the party's chances in Muslim-dominated areas.

The only exception was Mustafabad where a split in votes among the three Muslim candidates of AAP, AIMIM and the Congress paved the way for a big win for BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht from Mustafabad by 17,578 votes.

