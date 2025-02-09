Delhi election results: ‘They called me a gunda’, says BJP's Tarvinder Marwah on defeating Manish Sisodia in Jangpura

Tarvinder Singh Marwah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heavyweight Manish Sisodia from Delhi's Jangpura assembly constituency, alleged that the former deputy chief minister's campaign was focussed on labelling him a ‘goonda’ in every public meeting. BJP MLA elect Tarvinder Singh Marwah from the Jangpura Assembly constituency speaks to the media in New Delhi on Saturday after the party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections.(ANI )

“Manish Sisodia was the Deputy CM, yet he changed his seat (to contest from) because he did not serve the people there (Patparganj). The only thing that hurt me was that in every public meeting, they called me a ‘gunda.’ But the people have shown their trust in me, just as they have in PM Modi. Today, BJP has won with a two-third majority,” Marwah told PTI.

According to the Election Commission of India, Sisodia lost to Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a margin of 675 votes. The BJP leader secured 38,859 votes.

The opposition BJP registered a decisive victory in 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while the ruling AAP won 22 seats.

A two-thirds majority helped the saffron party storm to power in the national capital after a 27-year-long wait. The Congress failed to win any seat for the third consecutive time in the Delhi assembly election.

Early trends suggested a tough fight between the AAP and the BJP in Jangpura. Still, the scales tilted in favour of Marwah, and Sisodia was one of the first AAP candidates to concede defeat on Saturday.

“Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency,” Sisodia said.

More on Tarvinder Singh Marwah

Born on October 10, 1959, in New Delhi, Marwah completed his school education in Delhi and pursued higher studies at PGDAV College under the University of Delhi till his first year. He is married to Surinder Pal Kaur Marwah.

Marwah has represented the Jangpura constituency as an MLA from the Congress for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013.

He joined the BJP in July 2022 and was appointed the head of the Delhi BJP's Sikh cell.

According to his election affidavit, he has one pending criminal case against him. Marwah runs a business and also earns from several rented properties in Delhi.

The BJP leader is also infamous for his controversial statement against Rahul Gandhi. Marwah had said that the Congress leader would meet the same fate as his late grandmother Indira Gandhi if he did not change his style of functioning, Indian Express reported.