Delhi: 3k traffic personnel to check Holi violations on city roads

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that the driving licence will be seized and the motorist will be liable for a minimum three months of suspension if a motorist is caught committing serious traffic violations such as drunken driving, red light jumping and over-speeding during Holi celebrations on Wednesday, when nearly 3,000 traffic personnel will keep a strict vigil across the Capital. Traffic personnel will be deployed at 134 major intersections in the city, while 79 teams equipped with alcoholometers will assist security personnel at special integrated police pickets.

Considering the recent road crashes caused by vehicles driven by minors, special focus will be on vehicles driven by minors, and action will also be taken under the relevant sections of law against the registered owners of those vehicles, said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

“As per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving, and over-speeding, the driving license will also be seized and liable for suspension for a minimum period of 3 months. Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license,” said Gupta.

Traffic personnel will be deployed at 134 major intersections in the city, while 79 teams equipped with alcoholometers will assist security personnel at special integrated police pickets to nab revellers creating a nuisance on roads or disturbing the city’s law and order, he added.

On last year’s Holi, 1,213 people were prosecuted by the traffic police for drunken driving, while 2,376 two-wheeler riders were challaned for riding without helmets and another 573 for triple-riding.

“We urge the public to obey traffic rules and not drive after consuming alcohol. Motorists should also observe the prescribed speed limits, obey traffic signals, and not be involved in racing or competition with other vehicles. Two-wheeler riders and pillion riders should wear helmets and avoid triple riding and performing stunts. Motorists are also advised to avoid reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving. People should celebrate Holi indoors and not in public places or on roads,” said Gupta.