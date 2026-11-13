Delhi Traffic Police warns of congestion on Mathura Road, Purana Qila Road during India International Trade Fair

According to the advisory shared on X on Friday, increased traffic is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, Purana Qila Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Tilak Marg during the fair.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF), which will be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27. Commuters have been warned of possible traffic congestion on several major roads around the venue, with those not attending the event advised to avoid the affected stretches and opt for public transport.

The traffic police has urged visitors to plan their journeys in advance and use the metro to reach the venue. Commuters travelling through the area for other purposes have been advised to take alternative routes.

IITF 2026: Entry gates, timings and ticket details Business visitors will be permitted to enter the fair between November 14 and 18, from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm. Entry for them will be available through gates 3, 4, 6 and 10.

Tickets can be purchased online and at metro stations, with the Supreme Court Metro station excluded from the ticket-sale facilities.

For pedestrian visitors, entry will be allowed through gates 1, 4, 6 and 10. The designated exit gates are 1, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

IITF 2026 parking arrangements and cab pick-up points Visitors travelling in private vehicles can park at designated facilities, including the ITPO basement, accessible through the Bhairon Marg-Ring Road tunnel, Bhairon Mandir Parking and Bharat Mandapam Basement 2, which can be reached through Pragati Tunnel and Mathura Road Underpass 4.

The police has clarified that parking will not be permitted inside the ITPO premises.

For visitors using cabs and auto-rickshaws, 25 numbered pick-up points have been arranged on both sides of Bhairon Marg. Commuters have been advised to board vehicles only from these designated locations and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Drivers have also been directed not to wait for passengers or pick them up outside the exit gates of ITPO and Bharat Mandapam.

IITF traffic restrictions on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg The advisory prohibits stopping and parking on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg during the fair.

Traffic restrictions will also apply at key junctions. Vehicles will not be allowed to take U-turns on Mathura Road between W-Point and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. Right turns towards Purana Qila Road will also remain restricted.

Delhi Traffic Police helpline for IITF visitors The traffic police has recommended that visitors use the Supreme Court Metro station, the nearest metro station to Bharat Mandapam, to avoid traffic-related delays.

Commuters requiring assistance or information about traffic arrangements can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.