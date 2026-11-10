AQI chatter: Delhi markets take a hit ahead of Bhai Dooj, shop owners from Lajpat, Sarojini Nagar and Rajouri markets share pollution woes

When Delhi continues to grapple with ‘very poor’ air quality, with the AQI crossing 300+ at most times of the day, how are the city markets faring? Those who would originally step out to shop for Bhai Dooj, are tweaking their plans as shopkeepers across the Capital share the impact of pollution on their daily business. As Delhi's air quality worsens due to pollution, shop owners at city's popular markets share they are facing a decline in footfall and sales. (For representational purposes only) (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

“Pollution ke chakkar mein almost puri market khali padi hai. Last year tak bhi iss time, especially Karwa Chauth, Diwali aur Bhai Dooj ke aas paas itna rush rehta thha that we used to be so busy attending the customers till late in the night. But now, there’s a 40% reduction in footfall and shoppers are buying online which is affecting our sales. We are only hoping ki pollution kam ho jaaye, so more people can step out and visit markets,” says Shalini Dembla, owner of Fashion Bells, an accessory store in Rajouri Garden market.

“The day after Diwali was Monday, which is when a majority of shops remained closed. But now the difference in footfall will begin to show,” worries Vikas Paul, owner of a bridal clothing store Nargis in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market market. Paul adds, “It’s early to comment on the impact of pollution, but keeping past experience in mind I would say it does affect especially when it’s at hazardous levels. The serious buyers, especially those who plan to start their wedding shopping after Diwali, avoid coming to the market during this time and that reduces our sales.”

“Market visits of shoppers has reduced by 30% this year,” informs Shrey Gupta, owner of Golden Grooves, a gifting store in Kamla Nagar market. He adds, “But fortunately our sales haven’t had any difference because after experiencing it all last year, we switched to online platforms like Instagram DMs and video calls while anticipating the footfall reduction during Delhi’s notorious smog season. So now, even though people are not coming to the market to shop as much, we have seen a 20% rise in our sales for Diwali and Bhai Dooj, in comparison to the previous year, thanks to our online mode.”

But not everybody can manage to go digital, opines Sanchit. Co-owner of Find Stalk Love, a clothing shop in Sarojini Nagar market, he says, “Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden see shoppers who easily switch to online if pollution or other external issues occur. But that is not the case for us in Sarojini Nagar as we expect sales more from tourists than local residents, especially the ones who come looking for the charm of discounted prices. So even during the winter pollution phase, such shoppers visit physical stores mainly for clothes shopping as they want to touch and feel the fabric, check its fitting, and see how it looks on them.”

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