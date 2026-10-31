Hallooween 2026 | Witch way to the shops: Delhi is fright night-ready with props aplenty at Khan, Lajpat Nagar markets

Be it a haunted house or a costume contest, shoppers in Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar are hunting for spooktacular props as shopkeepers restock supplies ahead of Halloween today.
We were scrolling through e-commerce sites first, but the actual shopping experience just isn’t the same. Coming to Khan Market with my friend, trying on masks, and finding unique pieces has completely changed the mood for the Halloween bash at our PG!
-Nancy Goel, Delhi University student
There is still a day to go for Halloween, but most of our products are already sold out. I didn’t want my shelves looking empty, so we placed emergency restock orders... This time, it’s not just the basic decorations but the quirky photo frames, moving brooms, etc. that are selling the most.
-Kunal, Shop owner in Lajpat Nagar