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Hallooween 2026 | Witch way to the shops: Delhi is fright night-ready with props aplenty at Khan, Lajpat Nagar markets

Be it a haunted house or a costume contest, shoppers in Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar are hunting for spooktacular props as on Halloween today. 

Published on: Oct 31, 2026, 11:21:02 IST
By Karan Sethi
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Be it a haunted house or a costume contest, shoppers in Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar are hunting for spooktacular props as shopkeepers restock supplies ahead of Halloween today.

Those celebrating Halloween have been rushing to Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar to shop for their parties. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ ht)
Those celebrating Halloween have been rushing to Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar to shop for their parties. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/ ht)
No witch required! Switch it on, watch it light up, and let this self-moving broom glide around. Price: ₹4,000
No witch required! Switch it on, watch it light up, and let this self-moving broom glide around. Price: ₹4,000
These oversized photo frames are the ultimate recipe for Insta-worthy party pics. Price: ₹240
These oversized photo frames are the ultimate recipe for Insta-worthy party pics. Price: ₹240
Nancy Goel, a Delhi University student was at Khan Market to shop for her Haloween party.
Nancy Goel, a Delhi University student was at Khan Market to shop for her Haloween party.
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We were scrolling through e-commerce sites first, but the actual shopping experience just isn’t the same. Coming to Khan Market with my friend, trying on masks, and finding unique pieces has completely changed the mood for the Halloween bash at our PG! -Nancy Goel, Delhi University student
String along Casper the ghost for your buddy bash. Price: ₹200 per string
String along Casper the ghost for your buddy bash. Price: ₹200 per string
Unleash your inner demon with this hyperrealistic red silicone mask! Perfect for making an unforgettable entrance at any Halloween party. Price: ₹4,000
Unleash your inner demon with this hyperrealistic red silicone mask! Perfect for making an unforgettable entrance at any Halloween party. Price: ₹4,000
Brighten up the darkest night of the year with a neon sign that screams festive fun. Price: ₹2,000
Brighten up the darkest night of the year with a neon sign that screams festive fun. Price: ₹2,000
Kunal, a shop owner in Lajpat Nagar.
Kunal, a shop owner in Lajpat Nagar.
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There is still a day to go for Halloween, but most of our products are already sold out. I didn’t want my shelves looking empty, so we placed emergency restock orders... This time, it’s not just the basic decorations but the quirky photo frames, moving brooms, etc. that are selling the most. -Kunal, Shop owner in Lajpat Nagar
The sound-responsive Grim Reapers (here and extreme right) bring haunted-house drama at a snap. Price: ₹6,000
The sound-responsive Grim Reapers (here and extreme right) bring haunted-house drama at a snap. Price: ₹6,000
Trick or treat: Use this candy bowl upgrade featuring a skeleton chilling in a bucket. Price: ₹1,000
Trick or treat: Use this candy bowl upgrade featuring a skeleton chilling in a bucket. Price: ₹1,000
These oversized photo frames are the ultimate recipe for Insta-worthy party pics. Price: ₹240
These oversized photo frames are the ultimate recipe for Insta-worthy party pics. Price: ₹240
Need an extra hand to set up the party decor? Price: ₹450
Need an extra hand to set up the party decor? Price: ₹450

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Hallooween 2026 | Witch Way To The Shops: Delhi Is Fright Night-ready With Props Aplenty At Khan, Lajpat Nagar Markets
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Hallooween 2026 | Witch Way To The Shops: Delhi Is Fright Night-ready With Props Aplenty At Khan, Lajpat Nagar Markets
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