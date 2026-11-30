Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.
Spain election results: Pedro Sánchez concedes defeat as People's Party declares Feijóo the next Prime Minister
Pedro Sánchez confirmed that he had spoken with People's Party (PP) leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to congratulate him on the outcome.
Incumbent Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has conceded defeat after his party suffered a setback in the national election, with the conservative and far-right bloc emerging victorious.
Speaking at a press conference, Sánchez described the outcome as a “sad night” but insisted that the fight for social justice “never ends."
"This result is not what we wanted for our party, and especially for our country,” he said.
The Socialist leader thanked voters for the support they had shown his government, as well as members of his Cabinet.
Acknowledging that the progressive bloc had failed to secure sufficient support to outperform the right wing, Sánchez said the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) accepted the election results "without any doubts."
He also confirmed that he had spoken with People's Party (PP) leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to congratulate him on the outcome.
Sánchez said his party would continue its political work and urged supporters to "resist, don't give up."
Meanwhile, the People's Party declared victory in a post on X, saying: “The PP is going to win the elections and Alberto Núñez Feijóo is going to be Prime Minister of Spain.”
The result marks a major political setback for Sánchez, who has served as Spain's prime minister since 2018.
Giorgia Meloni congratulates Alberto Núñez Feijóo
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Alberto Nunez Feijoo following the election.
“Today’s record turnout is a strong sign for all of Europe of democratic vitality and citizens’ confidence in the value of political participation,” Meloni said in a post on X.
“On behalf of the Italian Government, I extend my best wishes for a successful start to the @ppopular and @vox_es team, looking forward to working together for the benefit of our nations,” she added.
Trump welcomes Sánchez's defeat
US President Donald Trump welcomed the defeat, saying it was “great news” that Sánchez was on track to be unseated.
“That’s a good thing,” Trump told reporters in Washington. “He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose.”
Sánchez has been one of Trump’s loudest critics in Europe. The two leaders have frequently clashed over topics including the Iran war, Venezuela and NATO spending.