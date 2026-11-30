Incumbent Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has conceded defeat after his party suffered a setback in the national election, with the conservative and far-right bloc emerging victorious. Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary-General Pedro Sánchez pictured, (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) more

Speaking at a press conference, Sánchez described the outcome as a “sad night” but insisted that the fight for social justice “never ends."

"This result is not what we wanted for our party, and especially for our country,” he said.

The Socialist leader thanked voters for the support they had shown his government, as well as members of his Cabinet.

Acknowledging that the progressive bloc had failed to secure sufficient support to outperform the right wing, Sánchez said the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) accepted the election results "without any doubts."

He also confirmed that he had spoken with People's Party (PP) leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to congratulate him on the outcome.

Sánchez said his party would continue its political work and urged supporters to "resist, don't give up."

Meanwhile, the People's Party declared victory in a post on X, saying: “The PP is going to win the elections and Alberto Núñez Feijóo is going to be Prime Minister of Spain.”

The result marks a major political setback for Sánchez, who has served as Spain's prime minister since 2018.

Giorgia Meloni congratulates Alberto Núñez Feijóo Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Alberto Nunez Feijoo following the election.

“Today’s record turnout is a strong sign for all of Europe of democratic vitality and citizens’ confidence in the value of political participation,” Meloni said in a post on X.

“On behalf of the Italian Government, I extend my best wishes for a successful start to the @ppopular and @vox_es team, looking forward to working together for the benefit of our nations,” she added.

Trump welcomes Sánchez's defeat US President Donald Trump welcomed the defeat, saying it was “great news” that Sánchez was on track to be unseated.

“That’s a good thing,” Trump told reporters in Washington. “He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose.”

Sánchez has been one of Trump’s loudest critics in Europe. The two leaders have frequently clashed over topics including the Iran war, Venezuela and NATO spending.