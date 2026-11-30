US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed the defeat of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the national election. He said it was "great news" that Sánchez was on track to be unseated. US President Donald Trump celebrates Pedro Sánchez's election loss in Spain. (Getty Images via AFP) more Trump spoke to reporters in Washington. When he was told about the result. He said, “What was the final result?” To which reporter replied, “Sanchez lost.” “He lost? Oh, that's a good thing. He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose,” Trump said. As per AP, Sanchez has been one of Trump's loudest critics in Europe. The two have often clashed over topics like the Iran war, Venezuela and NATO spending.

Conservatives and far right win Spain election as Sanchez concedes defeat According to AP, Sanchez conceded defeat to the conservatives and the far right. The Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party were set to end his eight-year time as prime minister. With 90% of votes counted, the two parties were closing in on a combined total well over the 176 seats needed to form a government. Vox leader Abascal told crowd, "Mission complete!" He added, "We have kicked them all out!" The PP said on X, "The PP is going to win the elections and Alberto Núñez Feijóo is going to be Prime Minister of Spain." Feijoo is the party's leader.