Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com
Panchang Today, November 30, 2026: Krishna Saptami under Ashlesha Nakshatra
Panchang November 30 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 30, 2026, offers a framework for measured planning, attentive conversations and quiet reflection, with readers encouraged to weigh practical responsibilities alongside favourable timings and the day’s mixed traditional indications.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:55 am
|Sunset
|5:23 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|8:13 am to 9:32 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 5:07 am to 6:01 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar, Krishna Saptami, Ashlesha and the Moon’s placement in Cancer provide a starting point for a measured reading of the day in New Delhi. Rather than treating any one entry as a verdict, readers may use the combination as a prompt to consider their responsibilities, the quality of their attention and the care they bring to ordinary choices. The practical emphasis can remain on understanding a situation before responding to it.
Krishna Ashtami, Magha and the Moon’s placement in Leo also feature in the supplied day’s details. These entries are best read as parts of the broader Panchang, not as a promise that circumstances or personal feelings will change in a particular way. There is no need to attach a separate instruction to every entry. For everyday purposes, a consistent approach is more useful: make room for thought, communicate clearly and check what a decision requires. Traditional guidance can inform that approach while leaving evidence, commitments and individual judgement at the centre of action.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day’s guidance to separate preparation from commitment. At work, review the purpose of a meeting, gather missing information and decide which matters genuinely need a decision today. A short, realistic priority list can be more useful than attempting several important tasks at once.
For consequential choices, keep contractual terms, costs, deadlines and professional advice ahead of timing preferences. If you have flexibility, consult the favourable and caution periods before fixing a fresh start. If you do not, prepare carefully and proceed with the responsibilities already agreed. Traditional timing guidance need not become a reason to leave colleagues waiting or postpone essential work.
Relationships and communication
Those who follow Panchang guidance may take a measured approach to conversations today, allowing time to understand what another person is asking before offering an answer. Keep requests specific, especially when discussing shared work, household arrangements or expectations within the family.
If a subject is sensitive, choose a moment when everyone involved can give it proper attention. Ask for clarification rather than assuming intent, and avoid using the day’s Panchang as an explanation for someone’s behaviour. A timing preference can be discussed respectfully, but mutual convenience and consent remain important. Small, dependable actions may be more useful than making a large promise.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day as an opportunity to pause and review their priorities without seeking a prediction for every concern. Consider what needs attention, what can wait and where a clearer decision would reduce unnecessary complication.
A familiar spiritual routine, quiet reflection or a few written notes can provide a simple structure, according to personal preference. There is no need to introduce an unfamiliar practice or expect a particular experience. Keep the exercise manageable and connected to daily life. End by identifying one practical step you can take, rather than trying to resolve every uncertainty at once.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 30, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Margashirsha
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Saptami until 12:12 am, Tuesday; then Krishna Ashtami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Ashlesha until 9:41 am; then Magha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Indra until 2:25 pm; then Vaidhriti
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 12:54 pm; then Bava until 12:12 am, Tuesday; then Balava until 11:38 am, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Cancer until 9:42 am; then Leo
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|5:07 am
|6:01 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:34 am
|6:55 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:48 am
|12:30 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|6:41 am, Tuesday
|8:14 am, Tuesday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:54 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:23 pm
|5:50 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:23 pm
|6:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:42 pm
|12:36 am, Tuesday
|Ravi Yog
|6:55 am
|9:41 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:07 am to 6:01 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: organise the day’s priorities, consider an unresolved question or spend a little uninterrupted time with a familiar personal practice. This is a traditional timing preference, not an assurance that a plan will succeed.
Ravi Yog is also listed as favourable, but it coincides with Aadal Yog, so their simultaneous indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. For readers seeking a simple approach, the highlighted quiet period can serve as a planning aid, while actual appointments and commitments should still depend on readiness, availability and the needs of everyone involved.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|8:13 am
|9:32 am
|Gulika Kaal
|1:28 pm
|2:46 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:51 am
|12:09 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:30 pm
|1:12 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|2:35 pm
|3:17 pm
|Varjyam
|9:21 pm
|10:50 pm
|Aadal Yog
|6:55 am
|9:41 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Aadal Yog, which ends at 9:41 am, as a reason for extra deliberation before an optional new undertaking. Ravi Yog is present simultaneously, making the traditional indications mixed rather than uniformly favourable or unfavourable. A practical response is to check details and avoid relying on the timing alone.
Vaidhriti Yog begins at 2:25 pm and continues until 6:56 am, Tuesday. Within traditional guidance, readers with flexibility may prefer to use this period for preparation, review or work already under way rather than selecting it for a discretionary beginning. This does not mean that difficulties are inevitable. Keep necessary appointments, honour deadlines and attend to urgent responsibilities. Where a decision cannot reasonably wait, focus on sound information, clear communication and the safeguards appropriate to the task.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:55 am
|Sunset
|5:23 pm
|Moonrise
|11:33 pm
|Moonset
|12:04 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|8:17 am to 9:40 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|8:13 am to 9:32 am
|Bengaluru
|7:51 am to 9:16 am
|Hyderabad
|7:53 am to 9:16 am
|Chennai
|7:40 am to 9:06 am
|Ahmedabad
|8:24 am to 9:45 am
|Pune
|8:12 am to 9:36 am
|Kolkata
|7:20 am to 8:41 am
|Jaipur
|8:16 am to 9:36 am
|Kochi
|7:52 am to 9:19 am
|Lucknow
|7:56 am to 9:15 am
|Indore
|8:10 am to 9:32 am
|Guwahati
|7:12 am to 8:31 am
|Chandigarh
|8:18 am to 9:35 am
|Surat
|8:20 am to 9:42 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:34 am to 8:57 am
|Nagpur
|7:55 am to 9:17 am
|Coimbatore
|7:51 am to 9:17 am
|Varanasi
|7:45 am to 9:06 am
|Bhubaneswar
|7:27 am to 8:50 am
Traditional Panchang guidance is most useful here as a prompt for considered action, not a substitute for judgement. Keep plans realistic, give important conversations enough time and use timing preferences where they fit comfortably. A well-prepared decision and a manageable daily routine remain sensible priorities, whatever the hour.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)