Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP) has won the national election and is expected to form a government with far-right Vox. Journalists report as Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez appears on a screen following the announcement of the results of Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) more

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has been in power since 2018, conceded defeat and congratulated PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

With 98% of votes counted, the People's Party was projected to win 135 seats in the 350-member parliament, while Vox was expected to secure 52 seats. The ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) was projected to win 115 seats.

A total of 176 seats is required for an absolute majority in parliament, giving the PP and Vox a combined projected strength of 187 seats.

Voter turnout reached 79.6%, the highest level since 1982.

World leaders react to Spain election results The election result drew reactions from several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump.

Emmanuel Macron congratulates Feijóo French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated People's Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo on his election victory.

"Congratulations to Alberto Núñez Feijóo on his victory. France is ready to work together for a stronger and more sovereign Europe, true to its values," Macron wrote on X.

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PP and Vox leaders Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated both Feijóo and Vox leader Santiago Abascal following the election.

In a post on X, Meloni said, "Today’s record turnout is a strong sign for all of Europe of democratic vitality and citizens’ confidence in the value of political participation."

"On behalf of the Italian Government, I extend my best wishes for a successful start to the @ppopular and @vox_es team, looking forward to working together for the benefit of our nations," she added.

Viktor Orbán welcomes Vox's performance Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulated Vox leader Santiago Abascal and his party on their election performance.

"Congratulations to @Santi_ABASCAL and @vox_es on their remarkable election result! The Spanish patriots now hold the key to a new right-wing government. You have a historic opportunity to save Spain," Orbán wrote on X.

Donald Trump calls Sánchez's defeat 'great news' US President Donald Trump welcomed Sánchez's election defeat, describing it as "great news."

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump was informed that Sánchez had lost the election.

"He lost? Oh, that's a good thing. He did a terrible job. He deserves to lose," Trump said.

Sánchez has been among Trump's most vocal critics in Europe. The two leaders have repeatedly clashed over issues including the war in Iran, Venezuela and NATO defence spending.

Pedro Sánchez concedes defeat In a speech to supporters in Madrid, Sánchez described the election outcome as a "sad night" but said his party would continue its political fight.

"We will fight the darkness and will be back in government sooner than we think. This end will also mark a new beginning," he said.

Sánchez also confirmed that he had called Feijóo to congratulate him on the victory.

The Socialist leader also thanked voters and members of his government for their support, while urging party supporters not to lose hope.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo thanks voters Following the People's Party's victory, Feijóo thanked supporters and said the election result reflected a clear public mandate.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"Today Spain has spoken and has spoken clearly and openly. The People's Party has won ... the election," he added.

Feijóo also promised to work hard if given the opportunity to lead the next government.

"I don't promise any miracle. I promise you work, I promise respect, I promise management," he said.

“I'm going to work every day to achieve all the things you expect of me.”