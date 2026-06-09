Delhi B&B where fire broke out was inspected twice before licence clearance, finds MCD probe

A preliminary Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inquiry carried out in the aftermath of a deadly fire at an illegally run B&B facility in Hauz Rani has found that the facility was inspected at least twice in 2025 and 2026 based on which a health trade licence for running a tea-and-snack outlet was cleared, HT has learnt. Action has been initiated against five officials in the matter. Flourish Stay in Hauz Rani, where at least 22 people were killed in a June 3 morning fire. (HT Archive)

HT had earlier reported that Snacks and Bites, the restaurant/café operating from the ground floor of the Flourish Stay B&B where the fire is suspected to have started, had permission to run a tea-and-snack outlet, but was functioning as a full-fledged restaurant. This licence had also expired March 31 this year, just months before the fire erupted.

An official aware of the matter said that the two public health inspectors had inspected the premises —once this year and last year — and based on their recommendation the health trade license was cleared. Senior MCD officials said show cause notices had been issued to five public health and assistant public health inspectors who have overseen the area since the unit started operating in 2024, while departmental action has been initiated against two of these for inspecting and recommending a health trade licence for the unit.

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“The PHIs have been asked to explain how they concluded that everything was in order. The inquiry is examining whether there were lapses in monitoring or verification of activities at the premises,” the first official said. HT has seen one of the notices which asks for a written explanation along with an action taken report regarding the “inspection conducted and regulatory action” taken during their tenure.

The development comes even as the official inquiry report ordered by the mayor, which was originally expected to be submitted within three days of the June 3fire, has yet to be submitted.

MCD spokesperson did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the notices.

A tea-and-snacks license is typically meant for small establishments selling pre-cooked snacks, tea, shakes and similar items, with only limited provision for warming food without seating. On June 4, Delhi Police said that they had found four gas cylinders from the premises.

This licence is easier to obtain and falls under the deemed approved category. While around 20% of applications under such instant license categories were physically verified earlier, in May 2025, MCD commissioner mandated field inspections for all licensing sites to check for compliances and violations.

“This order (dated May 19, 2025) significantly increased the physical verification workload on all zones and the south zone alone had nearly 1,300 applications or sites to inspect with limited staff,” another official told HT.

Meanwhile, mayor Pravesh Wahi told HT that he has directed the public health department to conduct a comprehensive verification of all establishments operating under the tea-and-snacks license category to prevent misuse like the Hauz Rani case.

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“Although the tea-and-snacks category is among the 67 trades that have been deregulated. We have ordered the public health department to carry out the verification of all similar licenses issued under this category. This will help find out the units which are operating illegally. We are also looking into policy changes related to use of electronic locks,” Wahi said.