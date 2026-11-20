A day after a 24-year-old man died and another was left injured in a fire that broke out in the basement of a four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested the building owner, who was running a studio for a sports YouTube channel from the basement, and later released him on bail. Deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said a head constable, Gajanand, also spotted the fire while patrolling and alerted police staff. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

Police said the man, identified as Sushant Mehta, was held for negligence in connection with the building's repair and the operation of an office in the basement. A senior police official said that Mehta was later released from the police station.

"We have arrested Mehta in connection with the case after collecting relevant documents and doing an investigation. Since the sections are bailable, he was released from the police station," the officer said.

According to the police, an alert about the fire was received around 1.17 pm on Wednesday from locals, who said two people were trapped in the basement of the building in Lajpat Nagar Phase II, which houses both offices and apartments.

According to officials, the studio was named Milana Craft Works and is run by the building owner, who also runs a sports YouTube channel. His relatives occupied other floors.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said a head constable, Gajanand, also spotted the fire while patrolling and alerted police staff.

"Firefighters and a police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and initiated the evacuation," the DCP said.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singh, who worked as an editor for Mehta's YouTube channel. His colleague, Prem Singh Sharma, also sustained injuries.

Police said welding work was underway to install fire equipment when the fire broke out around 1 pm. While the workers managed to escape, the staffers got trapped, police said.

Senior police officers said the contractor, who sent the welders, and the building owner were called on Thursday morning, after which Mehta was arrested and later released. An FIR has been registered for negligence leading to death.

It is yet to be known whether the commercial space in the basement was legal and whether a fire NOC was obtained. Police said they are probing all aspects.