Salman Khan launches YouTube channel, turns guru as he teaches fans his signature style
Salman Khan recently shared the channel’s link on his Instagram story, inviting fans to check out his new venture.
Salman Khan has launched his own YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan, giving fans a new way to connect with the superstar. The actor shared his first videos on the platform, offering playful lessons on acting, body language and the mannerisms that have become synonymous with his screen persona. He announced his new digital venture on Friday, October 9.
Salman Khan launches YouTube channel
The first video Salman shared featured two versions of the actor, one playing an acting and personality coach and the other playing a student. In the clip, the coach teaches the student how to master the actor’s signature body language, mannerisms and dialogue delivery.
The actor also shared the channel’s link on his Instagram Story, inviting fans to check out his new venture. Sharing the link, Salman wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain. Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega (Let’s start from the beginning. My official YouTube channel — you’ll find everything here, from A to Z).” The channel has already garnered 36.3K subscribers.
Salman Khan joins other Bollywood celebrities on YouTube
Salman is among several Bollywood celebrities who have turned to YouTube to connect with fans beyond films and television. Actors and filmmakers are increasingly using the platform to share glimpses of their personal lives, behind-the-scenes moments and content that allows audiences to see a different side of them. A-listers such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kartik Aaryan also have YouTube channels.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has found considerable success on YouTube with her celebrity cooking vlogs, often featuring her cook, Dilip. Her channel features visits to actors’ homes, cooking sessions with celebrities and candid conversations about their careers and personal lives. Launched in 2024, the channel has grown to more than 3.2 million subscribers.
Archana Puran Singh has also built a substantial following on YouTube through family vlogs featuring her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi. Her channel, launched towards the end of 2024, has crossed the one-million-subscriber mark. Subsequently, Archana’s sons also launched their own YouTube channels and have found success on the platform.
What's next for Salman Khan
Salman Khan is currently hosting the 20th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. On the film front, he will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The oft-delayed film was to release in March this year but has been postponed twice since then. A release date has not been announced since its last postponement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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