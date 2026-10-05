Kuldeep a genuine match winner: Morkel

“Kuldeep spoke about it in the past after the ODI series that he feels he’s bowling well again. And that is great news for us,” Morkel said. “For us, he’s a massive match-winner, he’s confident, he’s bowling well.”

Kuldeep, who featured in India’s 2-1 ODI series win over West Indies last week, is expected to be in the playing XI for the opening T20I here on Tuesday.

Lucknow: Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav needs just five more wickets to reach the 100-wicket milestone in T20Is, and India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed him as a key match-winner ahead of the T20I series against West Indies.

Why is the pitch condition important for India's strategy against West Indies in the T20Is?

Why is the pitch condition important for India's strategy against West Indies in the T20Is?

What are Kuldeep Yadav's chances of reaching 100 wickets in T20Is during the West Indies series?

What are Kuldeep Yadav's chances of reaching 100 wickets in T20Is during the West Indies series?

Even during phases when his game time was limited—around the England series and some bilateral T20Is—Morkel has consistently praised Kuldeep’s attitude and work ethic, noting that “he’s still the guy who puts the overs in” and “knows what to do to get himself ready for T20 cricket.”

In effect, the management’s approach appears to prioritise current readiness and match-up value over reputation alone as when Kuldeep’s feel and execution are sharp, he is treated as a primary wicket-taking option, when conditions or combinations favour other profiles, he is kept in reserve but expected to stay match-ready.

Morkel said India will assess the wicket and the opposition before deciding on spin-heavy or pace-heavy attacks, with Kuldeep’s role expanding when the surface or phase of play demands a high-quality wrist-spinner who can break partnerships.

“Alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep gives India another genuine ‘match-winner’ card, allowing flexible one-over or two-over spells to disrupt batting rhythm,” he added.

With home advantage, big grounds and a deep roster spanning pace, spin and batting depth, Morkel said India’s aim is straightforward: pick the best eleven for the night, execute the plan, and let their match-winners decide games.

Kuldeep was picked for the T20 World Cup in India, then left out for a few series against “less fancy” opponents, and has now returned to the T20I side for the West Indies series. He last played a T20I in February against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup and has been recalled as India begin their 2026-27 home season with three ODIs followed by five T20Is.

WI’s winning mantra

Meanwhile, West Indies’ experienced spinner Akeal Hossein believes the key to success in the five-match series will be simple: plan well, adapt quickly and execute under pressure.

He also said that the focus now shifts to the shortest format, where the Caribbean side will have to contend with an India batting line-up packed with aggressive players capable of changing the game in a matter of overs.

The series also has a personal significance for Hossein, who is approaching his 100th T20I appearance. “I wish I could see the next five years. First of all, I’m still at 99 games and I have to get selected to play my 100th,” he said.

“With that being said, it’s an achievement in itself. It shows that you’re dedicated, hungry, and that your performances have been up to par. It’s a great achievement and something to look back and smile on.”