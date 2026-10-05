After Asian Games high, jet-lagged India ready for West Indies T20Is

Skipper Iyer and his deputy Tilak Varma played important roles in the gold-medal campaign and will be expected to provide stability to the side again.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in Saturday’s final in Japan, but the T20I squad has had to quickly shift focus to the bilateral challenge at home. Gambhir is likely to demand a more attacking brand of cricket, especially in the Powerplay and at the death.

LUCKNOW: A significant change in strategy could be on the cards when Shreyas Iyer-led India take on West Indies in the opening T20 international at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. The first match of the five-game series comes just days after India’s Asian Games triumph and will also mark the return of Gautam Gambhir as head coach of the T20I side.

Why might Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not feature in the playing XI for the first T20I against West Indies?

Why might Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not feature in the playing XI for the first T20I against West Indies?

What changes in strategy can we expect from India in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies?

What changes in strategy can we expect from India in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies?

India’s biggest selection dilemma could involve the opening combination. The explosive Abhishek Sharma is likely to take up one spot. The management must then decide whether to pair him with Sanju Samson, who scored just nine runs at the Asian Games, or hand teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (53 runs in 2 matches) another opportunity at the top. Samson batted at No.3 at the Asian Games while Sooryavanshi was used as an opener.

The decision will indicate the direction India wishes to take in this series. Gambhir may be tempted on the greater experience of Samson to start with.

India’s team composition will also depend on the jetlag following the travel from Japan, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said. He fielded questions on whether Sooryavanshi will come in and how the team sees the value and performances of Shivam Dubey and Reddy.

“The red flag for our guys might be travelling back from the Asian Games. Some of the guys only arrived a couple of days ago, so, jet-lag… We will take that into account while deciding on the team composition,” the former SA fast bowler told the media on Monday.

India’s middle order has considerable depth. Tilak Verma hit 51* off 22 balls in the Games final while Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Nitish Reddy provide power and options as allrounders. In-form Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir add further flexibility. “It’s a luxury to have these guys who can bat in different situation,” Morkel said.

The bowling attack too gives India several combinations. Arshdeep Singh is the senior pace option, while Mayank Yadav’s returns to the fold. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the series. With Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi available, India have two wrist-spinners capable of troubling West Indies’ aggressive batters.

Morkel looked forward Mayank Yadav’s comeback. The tearaway fast bowler underwent back surgery last year, and then suffered a setback in his return after jamming his toe on the bed. He made a successful India return on the Zimbabwe tour in July and will step up against Windies.

“Mayank was out with injury, for him to come back, we look forward to see how he goes when he gets an opportunity,” Morkel said.

After a high-scoring ODI series on belters, the focus is on the pitches too. For Morkel, it is more about the bowlers being able to deal with pressure. “Your skills will be tested, execution most importantly will be tested. The key will be about coming up with the best plans for that moment.”

Kuldeep regaining his rhythm after a good ODI series boosts India. He took seven wickets in the three ODIs versus West Indies where the pacers went for runs. “Sometimes as a bowler we can struggle for rhythm. For us, it is massive that Kuldeep is confident and bowling well again,” Morkel said.

On the lingering questions whether Dubey and Reddy can grow as back-up pacers in T20Is, Morkel said: “It is not just about having a set plan, it’s about preparing and getting them ready so that we have options depending on how the wicket is playing. For example, a bowler like Mayank can bowl that extra over in the Powerplay knowing that we have Dubey or Reddy at the back end.”

West Indies enter the contest with confidence after winning the final ODI in the 2-1 series loss. Led by Shai Hope, the visitors possess a powerful batting line-up and are traditionally dangerous in the T20 format.

A last-minute inclusion of wicketkeeper-batsman Amir Jangoo, who batted brilliantly in the ODI series, adds firepower to the Windies batting. Jangoo will replace the injured Jewel Andrew.

India have the momentum, but the change from the slower Asian Games conditions and the demands of international cricket will be about how well they adapt.

Undoubtedly, the opening game is therefore likely to reveal more than the series’ first winner on the mixed soil turf, which offers pace as well as spongy bounce. The tie will also offer the first clear indication of Gambhir’s T20 blueprint, Iyer’s leadership style and India’s plans for balancing experience with youth.

With the match beginning at 7pm, a packed Lucknow crowd can expect a contest in which the new strategy will be watched almost as closely as the result.