Cameron Green could be out of first South Africa Test after abdominal strain; Cooper Connolly favourite to replace
Green picked up the injury during the third ODI against South Africa last month, and he missed the two-day warm-up as a result.
Australia fast-bowling allrounder Cameron Green is unlikely to play in the first Test against hosts South Africa starting on October 9 at Kingsmead. The abdominal strain that he picked up during the third ODI against the same opposition last month doesn’t appear to have healed completely. Green didn’t play in the two-day warm-up against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI that ended in a draw on Sunday. He wasn’t seen training either, like players usually do in the lead-up to an international game. Since then, the rumour mill has been abuzz about his unavailability for the first Test.
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Green’s injury has done two things. First, the other allrounder in the squad, Beau Webster, will get a game. Webster is a unique player in that he can bowl medium pace as well as off-spin. It may be noted that Green is officially not out yet, but there is a very strong chance he will not play. There is strong evidence. Green recently got a century and a fifty against Bangladesh in a two-Test rubber at home, and his absence at Kingsmead against one the finest Test teams in the world can't be good news for the Aussies.
In case he doesn’t, one of Cooper Connolly and Matthew Renshaw can get a game. Connolly can also bowl spin, and that gives him the edge. Australia also have injury covers Sam Harper and Nic Maddinson to look at, but former Australia tearaway pacer Mitchell Johnson believes either Renshaw or Connolly should play since they have the right of way, having been chosen as main players in the squad, not as injury covers.
“If Cam Green is unavailable, Matthew Renshaw or Cooper Connolly should remain ahead of Maddinson. They were included in the original squad and should have a clearer position in the selection order,” Johnson wrote in his column for the West Australian.
The Australian team management in recent weeks has sent out strong messages that it is now ready to back Connolly. "(Connolly has been) primarily picked in this squad as a batsman, but that secondary skillset (bowling) may come into consideration depending on what sort of conditions we do face in South Africa. I think he's got a game that's well suited to the middle order, but no doubt, as he matures and continues to grow his game, I think there's a capacity there where he could bat further up the order.
"Yeah, ultimately, I think he will be able to. Whether that's now, whether that's in the future (remains to be seen). (He is) still so young in his career, but I think his ability to bat in a range of positions will continue to grow as he gets more and more experience," Aussie selector and former batsman George Bailey said early last month at the time of the squad announcement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More