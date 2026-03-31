India’s CCTV ban starts tomorrow: Will your home camera stop working?

India is set to tighten its grip and restrict several China-based companies from selling their CCTV cameras in the country. These changes are a part of the government’s broader push to strengthen national security and reduce cybersecurity threats in the country. They are set to come into effect across the country starting April 1, 2026. Starting April 1, all internet-connected CCTV cameras sold in India will have to get a clearance from MeitY. (Pexels)

What’s happening? Starting April 1, all internet-connected CCTV cameras sold in India will have to get a clearance from the Ministry of Electronics and Communications’ Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) framework. As a part of the new guidelines, companies selling internet-connected CCTV-cameras in India will have to disclose information regarding the key equipment used in CCTV cameras, including the origin of system-on-chip (SoC) or the processor.

Media reports also suggest that the STQC framework will test CCTV cameras on various parameters including encryption technology, origin of the hardware used in the device, firmware, and resistance to tampering. In addition to this, internet-connected CCTV cameras will also be tested to check if their data can be accessed remotely.

It is worth mentioning that even the devices that are assembled in India will have to undergo this testing and the products that fail to get clearance will not be legally allowed to be sold in India.

Which CCTV camera brands are affected by this change? This new rule will affect CCTV cameras by popular Chinese companies like Hikvision, TP-Link and Dahua Technology. These companies previously held a majority share in India’s CCTV camera market.

What happens to my CCTV camera? Reports suggest that the government will not be seizing the existing internet-enabled CCTV cameras being used across the country. Nor will the cameras already being used by users, including home-owners and business owners, stop working. However, this change could impact software updates and after sales service in the future.