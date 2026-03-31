India’s CCTV ban starts tomorrow: Will your home camera stop working?
Chinese CCTV camera manufacturers will face increased scrutiny in India starting April 1. However, these changes will not impact the devices already in use.
India is set to tighten its grip and restrict several China-based companies from selling their CCTV cameras in the country. These changes are a part of the government’s broader push to strengthen national security and reduce cybersecurity threats in the country. They are set to come into effect across the country starting April 1, 2026.
What’s happening?
Starting April 1, all internet-connected CCTV cameras sold in India will have to get a clearance from the Ministry of Electronics and Communications’ Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) framework. As a part of the new guidelines, companies selling internet-connected CCTV-cameras in India will have to disclose information regarding the key equipment used in CCTV cameras, including the origin of system-on-chip (SoC) or the processor.
Media reports also suggest that the STQC framework will test CCTV cameras on various parameters including encryption technology, origin of the hardware used in the device, firmware, and resistance to tampering. In addition to this, internet-connected CCTV cameras will also be tested to check if their data can be accessed remotely.
It is worth mentioning that even the devices that are assembled in India will have to undergo this testing and the products that fail to get clearance will not be legally allowed to be sold in India.
Which CCTV camera brands are affected by this change?
This new rule will affect CCTV cameras by popular Chinese companies like Hikvision, TP-Link and Dahua Technology. These companies previously held a majority share in India’s CCTV camera market.
What happens to my CCTV camera?
Reports suggest that the government will not be seizing the existing internet-enabled CCTV cameras being used across the country. Nor will the cameras already being used by users, including home-owners and business owners, stop working. However, this change could impact software updates and after sales service in the future.
Will CCTV cameras get expensive in India?
While Chinese CCTV camera brands reshape their strategy, Indian CCTV camera brands, such as CP Plus, Prama, Quobo, Matrix and Sparsh, have stepped up the production and now account for almost 80 percent of the market share. However, added cost of compliance and availability of fewer suppliers is expected to increase the prices for the buyers, especially in the mid and premium segments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More