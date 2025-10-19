22-year-old robbed by man he matched with on gay dating app, his accomplices

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old resident of Thane was recently baited on a gay dating app by a 20-year-old man who, with his friends, allegedly trapped the victim in an isolated place in Mulund and robbed him. The Navghar police have registered a case and arrested three individuals on Tuesday. Two of their accomplices are still at large, said police.

The complainant resides in Vasind in Shahapur, Thane. He met the accused, who identified himself as Rahul, on Grindr. After chatting for a while, Rahul called him to the Mulund station on Wednesday evening. “He then took the victim to a dilapidated building near the Industrial Training Institute to spend some time talking in isolation,” said a police officer from Navghar police station.

A few minutes later, four unknown men barged into the building to the victim’s surprise and began abusing him. They forced him to strip, and shot videos of his vulnerable state. They then threatened and assaulted him, said the officer. “They took his gold chain, mobile phone and watch, and some cash that he was carrying by threatening to post the videos online,” the officer said.

After the complainant reported the incident to them, the Navghar police registered an offence on Tuesday under sections 310 (dacoity), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Later, the detection team of the police station, based on technical and other evidence, arrested three people – Mushahid Kapadia, 20, Sachin Gaikwad, 18, and Aryan Waydande, 18, all residents of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli.