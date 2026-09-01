NYC Times Square shooting, stabbing reports: What's happening in Manhattan? Police presence on Seventh Avenue

Update (5:36pm EDT): Police sources told FOX 5 NY that two people were reportedly stabbed before an Asian woman, who was identified as the alleged attacker, was confronted by NYPD officers. NYC Times Square shooting (Unsplash)

The woman is reportedly receiving CPR. The identities and conditions of the two people who were stabbed are not yet known.

Initial story: A heavy police and emergency response was seen in the heart of Times Square, NYC on Monday after a person carrying a knife was shot. The shooting happened near one of Manhattan’s busiest areas.

Where it happened Sources told PIX11 that the incident took place at the intersection of 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. A traffic camera captured a heavy emergency response on Seventh Avenue around 4:45pm.

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More than a dozen emergency response and police vehicles were seen on the street following the shooting.

It was an officer-involved shooting The NYPD said one person was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Times Square on Monday afternoon.

Police said they fired shots during a reported knifepoint robbery at 4:27pm, between Seventh Avenue West and 42nd and 43rd Streets, as per ABC7 News.

The condition of the person who was shot is unknown at this time.

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