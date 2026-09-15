Kaegan Jude Solet update: Houma mass stabbing suspect's chilling Facebook posts surface, ‘Track it down n kill it…’

Houma stabbing suspect Kaegan Jude Solet’s chilling social media posts have come to light after he murdered four people and left a juvenile critically injured on Saturday, September 12. Hours after the stabbing spree, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announced that Solet “has been taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation into the incidents in the Ashland Drive area.” The investigation remains active and ongoing. Kaegan Jude Solet update: Houma mass stabbing suspect's chilling Facebook posts surface (Kaegan Solet/Facebook)

Police said that deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where they found a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds. The individual was flown by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital.

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Amid the investigation, deputies found several deceased victims inside nearby homes, police said. At least four victims were pronounced dead.

Kaegan Jude Solet’s chilling Facebook posts Solet, 47, was arrested several times in the past decade for a series of stabbings, one of them fatal. However, he has not been convicted in any of those cases.

In a disturbing March 2015 post on Facebook, Solet wrote, “if u luv something let it go. if it dont come bk..... track it down n kill it.”

He wrote in an October 2015 post, “I just slap boxed 3 midgets on the way over here”.

In another October 2015 post, Solet wrote, “How u fall n luv after one strike?”

An April 2015 post read, “What bout the pilgrims? Mass murders?”

Another read, “When I was a kid the boogeyman was scared of me”.

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“I rathe r b the bad guy Than the guy that gets fu****,” a February 2015 post read.

Solet has a long rap sheet. He was charged in January 2019 with the murder of Kemple Paul Scott Lovell, a homeless man found dead with several stab wounds in Houma, police said, per the New York Post. Police arrested him following an anonymous tip. He was found hiding inside a shed behind a mobile home, a block west of Saturday’s deadly crime scene.

A grand jury declined to indict Solet in the crime due to lack of evidence. “Basically, the evidence we had that was presented to the grand jury wasn’t enough for them to come back with an indictment at this point and time,” then First Assistant District Attorney Jason Dagate said, according to the Houma Courier. “They made a decision to pretermit it, which means more information is needed to fully investigate. At this time we completely agree with the grand jury.”

In December 2019, Solet was charged with attempted second-degree murder for the violent attack of a woman found lying in a pool of blood inside the Red Carpet Inn in Houma. 59-year-old Cindy Boudreaux was discovered inside a room of the motel gasping, “don’t let me die,” as paramedics tended to her, per the Houma Courier. She alleged that a man entered her room and attacked her with a wine bottle, and then stabbed her several times.

Boudreaux initially claimed that her boyfriend William Naquin was the one who had attacked her, but later went on to accuse Solet, who claimed that he was homeless at the time. He said that he had been inside the room with Boudreaux the previous night but had been sleeping on the streets the day she was attacked. Prosecutors pointed to security camera footage and Solet’s DNA being found inside as evidence that he had carried out the attack. Solet was arrested and charged in the attempted murder. However, he was found not guilty of the attack in November 2023.