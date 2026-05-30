Mackenzie Shirilla's father placed on administrative leave amid Netflix's series The Crash and ‘POTS’ claims

Recently released jail calls and text messages are providing new insights into the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio woman referred to as "hell on wheels," whose murder conviction has gained renewed attention due to Netflix’s new series The Crash. New jail calls and texts reveal insights into Mackenzie Shirilla's case, as she seeks an appeal for her murder conviction. (Instagram /@kimkardashian/@netflix)

Shirilla, now 21 years old, is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life in prison for the murders of Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19. Prosecutors allege that she intentionally drove her Toyota Camry into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022. During the trial, prosecutors contended that Shirilla crashed into the building to conclude her toxic relationship with Russo, while Flanagan was merely an unfortunate passenger.

“This was not reckless driving. This was murder. She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death,” the prosecutors stated, as per Fox News.

The documents, made public by the Strongsville Police Department and covered by Fox 8, emerge as Shirilla has recently requested the Ohio Supreme Court to examine her case for the purpose of an appeal.

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Mackenzie Shirilla': What events have transpired since 'The Crash'? Following the release of the documentary on May 15, law enforcement has made public text messages exchanged between Shirilla and her boyfriend, Russo, along with recordings of jailhouse calls and bodycam footage from the day of the incident, as reported by Fox 8.

Mackenzie Shirilla's texts surface The text messages, examined by the local news outlet, indicate that Shirilla expressed concerns to Russo regarding blackouts several years prior to the crash and again just weeks before it occurred, including a message dated July 2, 2022, in which she referred to what she termed her “worst blackout.”

Shirilla's legal representatives have contended that medical evidence may substantiate her assertion that she lost consciousness prior to the crash on July 31, 2022, which resulted in the deaths of Russo and Flanagan.

However, other communications depicted a more troubling aspect of the couple's relationship. It has been reported that Shirilla sent a message stating, "THIS IS WHY I J WANNA F---ING KMS [kill myself]" and "I’m gonna kill someone."

In a separate message, as reported by Fox 8, she urged Russo to "treat the girl who would die for you a little better."

In March 2022, Russo allegedly sent a text stating that Shirilla "hit me" and "tried to throw a rock at me."

Who is Mackenzie Shirilla's father? In addition to the newly revealed text messages, her father, Steve Shirilla, has been placed on administrative leave from his position at a Catholic school for his involvement in the documentary, as reported by WOIO-TV.

The outlet noted that the school, Mary Queen of Peace School, communicated to families that it is investigating allegations that a teacher at the institution "has demonstrated poor judgment."

Here's what Shirilla’s legal representatives contend In a submission to the Ohio Supreme Court, which was examined by Fox News Digital, Shirilla’s legal representatives contend that her trial attorneys did not sufficiently investigate evidence indicating that she was afflicted with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, commonly known as POTS. They assert that this syndrome may have led to her losing consciousness prior to the collision.

The defense claims that the condition was merely "cursorily referenced" during the trial, even though Shirilla and her family reportedly alerted her attorneys about it. Her legal team now argues that the trial counsel should have conducted a more thorough investigation and sought expert testimony to determine if POTS could explain Shirilla’s inability to brake before the impact.