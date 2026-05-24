Mackenzie Shirilla wanted Kim Kardashian's help; here's why it's not happening

Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided not to get involved in the legal case of Mackenzie Shirilla. She requested legal help from Kardashian to overturn her conviction. According to PEOPLE, Shirilla said she wants help from Kardashian; she even said that she wants Kim Kardashian to be her lawyer. Kim Kardashian has reportedly declined to help Mackenzie Shirilla after the convicted Ohio woman requested legal support in a jailhouse call following Netflix’s The Crash documentary. (Instagram /@kimkardashian/@netflix)

The renewed attention comes after Netflix released The Crash, a documentary revisiting the 2022 car crash that killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. The documentary has pushed the case back into headlines and reignited online debate surrounding Shirilla’s conviction.

Also read: Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Latest update after Netflix documentary The Crash

According to jailhouse audio obtained by PEOPLE, Shirilla discussed Kardashian while speaking with another unidentified person from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Ohio.

“Well maybe Kim Kardashian’s seen,” Shirilla reportedly said during the call.

The other person reportedly responded, “Yeah, maybe Kim will, now that it’s, like, all over. I mean, that’s the only thing that might be good about the whole media thing. Maybe Kim will see it.”

“I’m real nervous and I want Kim Kardashian to be my lawyer,” Shirilla added.

At another point in the conversation, Shirilla referenced Kardashian’s shapewear company while joking about trying to get her attention.

“Tell her I buy all her SKIMS and I only wear SKIMS,” Shirilla said.

However, TMZ later reported that Kardashian has no plans to assist Shirilla legally.

A source close to Kardashian told TMZ. “Kim advocates for criminal justice reform by supporting individuals she believes were wrongfully convicted, as well as people within the prison system who have demonstrated rehabilitation and deserve a fair second chance. This case does not fall within her focus.”

Also read: Mackenzie Shirilla was 'Mean Girl' of prison: Former inmate makes shock claim, slams Netflix's The Crash

Why the case returned to public attention Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted in 2023 of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges connected to the 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan. Prosecutors argued that she intentionally crashed the car since there were no signs of skidding or applying the brakes.

The case resurfaced after Netflix released The Crash, a documentary which includes interviews with Shirilla, family members and relatives of the victims. In the documentary, Shirilla claimed the crash was unintentional, and she barely remembers the incident since she suffers from POTS.

Also read: Mackenzie Shirilla: Why she crashed car into Plidco building? Motive update as dad placed on leave over Netflix doc

Kim Kardashian’s criminal justice reform work Kardashian has spent several years involved in criminal justice reform efforts while pursuing legal studies in California. She has previously advocated for inmates she believed were wrongfully convicted or deserving of sentence reconsideration.

Despite Shirilla’s hopes, reports now suggest Kardashian will not be joining the case or offering legal support.